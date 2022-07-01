  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hedge fund confidence remains high as recession fears grow

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Bill Ackman
    Bill Ackman
    American hedge fund manager and investor

Consumer attitudes toward the economy are nearing recessionary levels. Corporate confidence in the economic outlook has fallen. And some of Wall Street's biggest names have warned of an imminent downturn.

All while the stock market just finished off its worst first half of a year since 1970.

But the hedge fund industry appears not to have gotten the memo that pessimism is in the air.

Confidence levels reported by the global hedge fund industry remained elevated in the second quarter, according to the Alternative Investment Management Association’s (AIMA) latest Hedge Fund Confidence Index.

The average measure of hedge fund confidence in Q2 stood at +17.8 on a scale of -50 to +50, based on AIMA’s index. The index — created in conjunction with law firms Simmons & Simmons and Seward & Kissel — measures confidence from hedge fund managers in the economic prospects for their business over the next 12 months.

The figure edged up from last quarter’s score and is only slightly lower than the same period last year, which saw confidence at “the highest it has been for many years,” AIMA reported.

Based on a sample of 360 hedge funds that participated in the survey, the average measure of confidence is +17.8, just under one point higher than the score reported in the first quarter of the year.
Based on a sample of 360 hedge funds that participated in the survey, the average measure of confidence is +17.8, just under one point higher than the score reported in the first quarter of the year.

The trade group’s index is based on responses from 360 hedge funds worldwide with approximately $2.3 trillion in assets under management. The survey asks investors to their firms' ability to raise capital, generate returns, manage costs, and generate revenue.

"As traditional asset classes come under increasing pressure from global macro factors from inflation to geo-political tension, hedge funds are coming to the fore to provide downside risk and uncorrelated returns for their investor," said Tom Kehoe, global head of research at AIMA.

The benchmark S&P 500 on Thursday capped the first half of 2022 down 20.6%, its worst performance since 1970. The Nasdaq logged its largest January-to-June percentage drop on record, and the Dow plunged 15.3% for the year-to-date through the final session of June for its worst first six months of the year since 1962.

In fixed income markets, the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes sent yields soaring across the space.

Hedge funder Bill Ackman has been among those most vocal about the Fed's policy actions, calling for even more aggressive rate hikes from the central bank earlier this week.

Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital, speaks at the Wall Street Journal Digital Conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S., October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital, speaks at the Wall Street Journal Digital Conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S., October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Amid this market turmoil some high-profile hedge fund struggles have consistently drawn headlines.

Hedge fund Tiger Global Management, which gained prominence for the pace of its private tech investing in 2021, saw its year-to-date losses reach 52% earlier this month – a decline that led the firm to slash its management fees and create separate accounts to keep up with investor redemptions.

And Melvin Capital, the “villain” of 2021’s meme stock saga and previously one of the most successful hedge funds on Wall Street, shuttered its operations last month.

AIMA’s gauge of hedge fund sentiment also comes as other indicators suggest deepening pessimism about the economy among strategists and everyday Americans.

Earlier this week, the Conference Board’s latest reading on consumer confidence showed consumer expectations in June fell to their lowest level in nine years. The component of the report that measures consumers' short-term outlook for income growth, the job market, and overall business conditions, fell to 66.4, its lowest reading since March 2013.

Meanwhile, economists, analysts and Wall Street’s top financiers have increasingly conceded that the U.S. economy is headed towards a recession amid the Federal Reserve’s 75 basis point rate increase, persistent inflation levels and signs of weakening consumer spending.

The optimism among hedge funds comes not only in contrast with what many experts have said, but also as some prominent managers in the space get battered by the broader sell-off in markets.

Gabriel  Plotkin, CEO of Melvin Capital Management, is seen in a video framegrab as he testifies about investments and trading in GameStop during an entirely virtual hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services entitled “Game Stopped? Who Wins and Loses When Short Sellers, Social Media, and Retail Investors Collide?”, in Washington, U.S., February 18, 2021. House Committee on Financial Services/Handout via Reuters
Gabriel Plotkin, CEO of Melvin Capital Management, testifies before lawmakers on February 18, 2021. (House Committee on Financial Services/Handout via Reuters)

In AIMA’s survey, confidence levels varied by strategy and the success of their performance. The score was highest among CTAs (commodity trading advisor funds) at +26 and global macro vehicles, which attempt to profit from broad market swings related to large-scale economic and political events, at +20.5.

Both of these strategies recorded notable gains during the quarter, per AIMA.

“Fundraising among CTA managers is also aligned with their level of confidence, given the substantial inflows into those strategies thus far in 2022," Dan Bresler, Partner, Investment Management, Seward & Kissel said.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency-focused hedge funds scored lowest at +5.5 amid a deepening rout in digital-asset markets that saw leading crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital succumb to liquidation.

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Ga. man defrauds Medicare out of $70M by selling braces and medicine to fake patients

    Prosecutors say he was knowingly filling prescriptions for patients who never saw a doctor.

  • Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2022: Everything to know

    The 46th Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks return to the East River on Monday night.

  • Morrison-Led Group to Buy FiberLight for About $1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A consortium led by HRL Morrison & Co. said it agreed to acquire US fiber infrastructure provider FiberLight, marking the firm’s first North American digital-infrastructure bet.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsUkraine Latest: Kyiv Lauds Isle Retake; Putin Shifts Gas P

  • Record Gas Prices Won't Keep Americans from July 4 Travel Plans

    Gasoline prices have continued to set records in June as the typically busy summer travel season gets underway. Gas prices in the U.S. are above $5 per gallon for the first time ever a little over a week after jumping to a record high of $4.67 per gallon. There are many reasons for record prices, but the Energy Information Administration says that as of April, 60% of the cost of a gallon of gas was attributable to oil prices.

  • Sheetz lowers gas prices to $3.99 a gallon through July 4 weekend to help drivers save money

    Convenience store chain Sheetz is charging $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85 in a limited-time offer through July 4.

  • World’s Top Pension GPIF Posts Quarterly Loss on Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s state pension fund, the world’s largest, posted its first quarterly loss in two years as declines in global stock and bond markets during the three months through March weighed down the value of its assets. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsUkraine Latest: Kyiv

  • Kohl's sale falls apart in shaky retail environment

    The potential sale of the Kohl's department store chain has fallen apart in a shaky retail environment of rising inflation and consumer anxiety. Kohl's entered exclusive talks early this month with Franchise Group, the owner of Vitamin Shop and other retail outlets, for a deal potentially worth about $8 billion. "Given the environment and market volatility, the Board determined that it simply was not prudent to continue pursuing a deal," said Kohl's Chairman Pete Boneparth.

  • Dow Steadies, NIO Slumps — and What Else Is Happened in the Stock Market Today

    Bulls and bears battled it out Wednesday only for the stock market to finish close to where it began the day. Concerns about economic growth and the possibility that central banks are raising interest rates too quickly continue to dominate.

  • Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we take a look at the top 10 oil and gas stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector, go to Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In. The stock market has been going through a rough patch for quite some time […]

  • 'Total chaos' at Heathrow as airport cancels 30 flights

    The UK government is launching a 22-point plan to tackle flight disruption.

  • Biden administration weighs stablecoin regulation outside of traditional banks

    Officials are now considering regulating stablecoins using structures other than traditional banks as crypto regulatory proposals continue to evolve.

  • Putin Swoop on Gas Plant Risks Forcing Foreign Partners Out

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to transfer rights to the Sakhalin-2 natural gas project to a new Russian company, a move that could force foreign owners including Shell Plc to abandon their investment in the facility.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsUkraine

  • Pope appoints first cardinal from Amazon rainforest

    When the Archbishop of the Brazilian city of Manaus Leonardo Steiner kneels before Pope Francis on August 27, the Brazilian clergyman will make history as the first cardinal to come from the Amazon region. “The communities feel that the distance between Rome and the Amazon is now smaller,” Steiner told The Associated Press in a written interview. “Perhaps this is the reason for the Amazonian people’s joy with Pope Francis’ move.”

  • The second half of 2022 'still looks positive for the bond market': Strategist

    Kathy Jones, Charles Schwab Chief Fixed Income Strategist, sits down with Yahoo Finance to discuss the bond market's fortitude against current economic slowdowns and recession indicators like metal commodity pricing.

  • The bitter battle for Spirit Airlines takes another odd turn

    The fate of Spirit Airlines will be unknown for a little while longer.

  • Copper Sinks Below $8,000 in Bleak Signal for Global Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper sank below $8,000 a ton, hitting its lowest since early 2021, as deepening fears about a global economic slowdown drive a rout in industrial metals.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsUkraine Latest: Kyiv Lauds Isle Retake; Putin Shifts Gas PlantThe metal, widely

  • El Salvador Purchases 80 Additional Bitcoin at $19K, President Bukele Says

    The last purchase by the Central American country had been in May.

  • Chip stocks fall as Micron outlook signals easing demand

    A handful of chipmakers including Micron and AMD have signaled waning demand as red-hot inflation squeezes consumer and corporate spending, while easing a two-year global semiconductor shortage that was exacerbated by supply-chain disruptions. Micron Technology Inc, a maker of memory chips, forecast on Thursday much worse-than-expected revenue for the current quarter and said the market had "weakened considerably in a very short period of time." Chip stocks fell on Friday including those of Taiwan's TSMC and MediaTek, Dutch chip-gear maker ASML, Franco-Italian firm STMicroelectronics and Germany's Infineon.

  • Stocks: The key to ending the bear market, according to Nuveen's Saira Malik

    Look for these signs that the bear market has run its course, says this Wall Street pro.

  • Dow Jones Falls After Worst First Half Since 1962; Chinese EV Makers Report Strong Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Friday after the index staged its worst first-half performance since 1962. Chinese EV stocks reported strong sales.