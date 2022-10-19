Hedge Fund Firm Polymer Boosts Assets by $1.7 Billion in 2022

(Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong-based hedge fund firm led by a former Asia head of Point72 Asset Management LP boosted assets by $1.7 billion in 2022, defying the outflows seen globally and regionally amid volatile markets.

Polymer Capital Management’s assets hit $4.3 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. That represents a 65% jump from the amount at the end of 2021 disclosed by minority shareholder PAG Holdings Ltd. in a draft share sale document earlier this year.

Polymer is a regional answer to the so-called hedge fund platforms -- think Point72 and Millennium Management -- that rely on a myriad of teams employing diverse investment strategies to churn out stable returns. Often winners in uncertain markets, multi-strategy hedge funds globally drew more than $18 billion of fresh investor capital in the first eight months of the year, compared with $45 billion of net redemptions for the broader, global industry, according to data tracker eVestment.

“Investors this year are showing a general lack of conviction toward any one major hedge-fund strategy,” eVestment said in a recent report, noting managed futures is the only exception. “They are showing strong interest in accessing a diverse set of hedge-fund strategies in a single allocation.”

Led by Chief Investment Officer Angus Wai, Polymer now has nearly 50 investment teams spread across offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, Melbourne, Sydney and Taipei, said the person.

Its hedge fund gained about 2.4% in the first nine months of this year, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. The average Asian peer lost 10% during the same period, on track for the second-worst annual performance since Singapore-based Eurekahedge Pte started compiling data in 2000. Managers that rode bull-markets years have struggled to navigate the recent turmoil triggered by China’s regulatory tightening, geopolitical tensions and rising interest rates.

Wai founded Polymer with the backing of PAG, which by June managed $50 billion of assets in private equity, real estate and hedge funds by June 2022. Polymer started trading in September 2019 with about $350 million of capital commitments.

After leading the Asian operations of Steven Cohen’s Point72, Wai set up the regional unit of Folger Hill Asset Management LP, the firm helmed by Cohen’s former chief operating officer Sol Kumin.

