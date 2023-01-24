Hedge Fund That Got China Right Sees Risk in US Markets

Richard Henderson
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Investors in US stocks and junk bonds are failing to price in enough risk of recession this year, according to an Asia-focused hedge fund that outperformed the global industry in 2022 with well-timed bets on China’s rebound.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The S&P 500 and high-yield corporate debt don’t account for “the tightening cycle and the chance of recession going up,” making them vulnerable to another selloff, according to Nicholas Ferres, chief investment officer for Vantage Point Asset Management in Singapore.

He cautioned that too many investors appear to be focused on backward-looking economic statistics, like US employment, instead of gauges that point to future demand, such as new orders for manufacturers.

“Because the coincidental data is ok, people have a false sense of security,” said Ferres, whose firm has $650 million under management. A monthly measure of new manufacturing orders for the US has been sliding for two years and in contraction since September. A similar gauge for Europe has registered contraction for six months.

Predictions of a drop in riskier assets in the first half of this year, followed by a rebound in the second half, may turn out to be back-to-front, according to Ferres. The S&P 500 has climbed about 12% from its lows in October while the yield spread between junk bonds and their Treasury equivalents is narrower than the average of the past two decades. Ferres suggests the gap should be widening.

Ferres isn’t alone in his caution. BlackRock Investment Institute strategists have said the rally in stocks this year makes markets “vulnerable to negative surprises - and unprepared for recession.”

Macro strategists at BNP Paribas SA said in a note on Sunday that hopes for a soft landing would dissipate, just as the idea of transitory inflation did a year ago.

Read more: BNP Sees ‘Soft Landing’ Bets Failing Like ‘Transitory Inflation’

Vantage Point turned a small profit in 2022, helped by bets on Chinese tech stocks and positioning for the nation’s wind-back of Covid Zero. Preqin data show similar returns for Asia-based global macro funds while the wider hedge fund industry experienced an average loss of more than 7%.

The fund held around a third of its assets in large-platform companies including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd. and JD.com Inc., which rallied sharply from October. The fund sold into the rally and now has about 10% of its portfolio in Chinese tech companies.

Other bets linked to the Chinese economy include stakes in miners BHP Group Ltd., Rio Tinto Ltd. and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., as well as an Asian high-yield credit index that presently makes up 10% of the fund. The index has rallied more than 35% from a low in early November as China has relaxed its pandemic protocols.

Read more: Asia Hedge Funds Avert 2008-Scale Disaster on China Reopening

Vantage also has a large short position in Australian consumer discretionary stocks, which Ferres expects will decline as home owners spend less so they can meet rising loan repayments, and as the economy slows.

The fund holds 10% to 15% of its assets in cash and none in fixed income given the under-performance in the bond market last year and the potential for tighter monetary policy. “That was an important decision because fixed income as a defensive asset class didn’t work,” Ferres said.

Instead, credit default swaps now offer a safer form of protection in the medium term. As economic signals weaken, the price of protection against corporate debt defaults will increase, offering gains for investors that load up on CDS indexes, he said.

(Adds views from BlackRock and BNP below chart.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • US Says Mexico’s Planned Corn-Import Law Change Insufficient

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s proposed changes to a planned ban on imports of US corn are insufficient, the Biden administration warned, saying that it continues to consider all of its rights to respond under the free-trade agreement between the nations. Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price of Eggs?Bliz

  • Editorial: Soaring utility bill? Blame the instability of fossil fuels

    Across California utility bills are skyrocketing as natural gas prices spike. The volatility underscores the need to shift quickly to renewable energy.

  • Exclusive-Blackstone in talks with Bain to sell $480 million stake in top Indian REIT-sources

    Blackstone is in talks to sell around half of its stake in India's largest real estate investment trust Embassy Office Parks to private equity firm Bain Capital, two sources said, in a deal worth up to $480 million at current prices. A deal would mark U.S.-based Bain's first REIT investment in India where office space is drawing in investors as many workers have returned to offices with the waning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • The U.S. has hit the debt limit. Now what?

    Here are the options Congress has to avert a first-time U.S. credit default and the severe economic consequences that could follow.

  • Texas Oil Industry Paid Record $24.7 Billion in Taxes Last Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The Texas oil and natural gas industry paid a record $24.7 billion in taxes and royalties last year, far exceeding the previous annual high of $16 billion set in 2019, according to the Texas Oil and Gas Association.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price of Eggs?Blizzard Manager Depart

  • 7 Risks You’re Taking by Not Having a Bank Account

    According to the FDIC, about 4.5% of U.S. households are "unbanked," as of 2021. While that's just a tiny percentage of the population, it represents nearly 6 million people living in households where...

  • Why Qualcomm, Skyworks, and Nvidia Stocks Popped Today

    Barclays has some advice for semiconductor investors today -- but I think you should do the opposite.

  • VP Harris: Abortion rights threatened across the U.S.

    STORY: Abortion rights across the U.S. are under threat, according to Vice President Kamala Harris. She took aim at Republicans on Sunday, as she spoke in Florida to mark the 50th anniversary of the now overturned Roe V. Wade decision.“Republicans in Congress are now calling for a nationwide abortion ban. Some even from the moment of conception. The right of every woman in every state in this country to make decisions about her own body is on the line. And I've said it before, and I will say it again. How dare they? How dare they?” The White House says as many as 60 anti-abortion bills have been filed in the 2023 legislative session so far. In Florida itself, the state last year passed an abortion ban without exceptions for rape and incest. Harris said a majority of Americans oppose the anti-abortion measures. Democrats, and some Republicans, cite concerns about the loss of abortion rights for Republicans' weaker-than-expected performance in last year's midterm elections. “From Kansas to California, Michigan, Montana, Kentucky and Vermont. They spoke with their vote. In essence, they said one does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree that the government should not be telling people what to do with their own bodies.” Harris' comments came as thousands of people across the U.S. held rallies and events, to mark the landmark Roe V. Wade ruling, which since 1973 conferred women the constitutional right to abortion until the U.S. Supreme Court overturned it in June last year. In Wisconsin, protesters filled the halls of their State Capitol building, calling to overturn the state’s abortion ban. “You come for our abortions, you come for our reproductive rights and we will vote you out!" "I have a daughter. I want her to have every right, every protection. And I want all the all the young women who are of fertile age to have their reproductive rights, the rights of their bodies." Wisconsin voters head to the polls in February for the primary election for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and elect a new Supreme Court Justice in April. The state’s top court has a 4-3 conservative majority, but if a pro-choice candidate wins this seat, the state’s abortion ban could be overturned. "We need to have the numbers. We need to have the numbers so that we get the Supreme Court so we don't have to go back 174 years. The fear is that the laws are taking us back.""It was incredible what we could do to prevent that red wave from happening. And if we can just keep that momentum and keep going, voting is where it's going to make a difference..."Abortion is also expected to be a key issue in 2024 elections.

  • Japan Stocks Make Full Recovery From BOJ’s Shock Yield Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese stocks made a full recovery from the Bank of Japan’s surprise revision to its yield-curve-control policy last month.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price of Eggs?Blizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemBoth the Topix and Nikkei 225 Stock Average closed

  • 8 shot in Oakland, one fatally, in California's 3rd mass shooting in 3 days

    The gunfire at a gas station was the second mass shooting in the Bay Area on Monday alone.

  • Tech’s Ferocious Rally Raises Bar for Earnings as Red Flags Wave

    (Bloomberg) -- US tech shares are trouncing a broad market rally to start the year, a source of concern for some traders bracing for the sector’s worst earnings slump since 2016.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price of Eggs?Blizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemThe Nasdaq 10

  • Oil: Biden administration cannot lower prices but can ‘embrace consumption’, analyst explains

    The Schork Group Principal Stephen Schork joins Yahoo Finance Live to speak about oil prices, how China factors into the energy market, and the outlook for the oil industry in 2023.

  • Zandi Says Too-Calm Investors Raise Risk of US Default Calamity

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Zandi, the Moody’s Analytics chief economist, warned that investors are “too sanguine” about a looming political fight over the US debt limit — and that itself raises the danger of a devastating default.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price of Eggs?Blizzard Manager Departs In Pr

  • Big Trouble Is Coming for Enterprise Software Stocks, Analyst Warns

    This could be the toughest year for enterprise software companies in a long time, Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick said, cutting his ratings on a slew of stocks. “We expect 2023 to be another volatile year for software stocks with investors seeking confirmation of a bottom as fundamentals likely deteriorate further,” Zelnick wrote in a research note on Monday. Zelnick and his team reduced their ratings on Check Point Software Technologies (ticker: CHKP), CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), Matterport (MTTR), SentinelOne (S), and Workday (WDAY) to Hold from Buy.

  • 30-year fixed mortgage rates still ‘keeping some people away’ from buying a house: Realtor

    Kinloch Partners Co-Founder and CEO&nbsp; Bruce McNeilage joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the continued impact of mortgage rates on homebuying trends, housing concessions, and rising housing markets to watch in 2023.

  • Microsoft, Amazon results to highlight softening cloud business

    Slower cloud spending by inflation-hit businesses is expected to stall the sales momentum at Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp and add to the troubles of the sector that laid off thousands this month. After years of blistering growth, most recently fuelled by remote working and studying during the pandemic, cloud demand has cooled in the past nine months and sales growth may slow further, analysts said. End-user cloud spending for services including those from the world's largest providers - Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft's Azure - is expected to grow 20.7% this year after 18.8% growth in 2022 and 52.8% in 2021, according to research firm Gartner.

  • China Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of Sabotage

    (Bloomberg) -- China invoked the US’s brinkmanship over its own debt limit as it hit back at Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s criticism of Beijing’s handling of debt issues in developing countries. Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price of Eggs?Blizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Rankin

  • Google to Reduce Top Executive Bonuses, CEO Sundar Pichai Says

    Google Chief Executive  Sundar Pichai said top executives would take pay cuts following the largest round of layoffs in the company’s history. The comments came after Google’s parent company, Alphabet announced last week that it would eliminate about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of staff, its first major layoff since 2009. Vice presidents at Google can make base salaries of more than $550,000 a year, according to a job posting from the company.

  • Why stocks still could face a 1980s-style drop

    A "meaningful fall" in earnings that isn't yet accounted for in U.S. stocks could still trigger a 30% drawdown, warns Principal Asset Management.

  • Zambia visits by Yellen, IMF reflect concern over stalled debt talks, China

    LUSAKA (Reuters) -Two of the world's most powerful finance officials are visiting Zambia this week, a reflection of the growing concern shared by Western officials about how China and other creditors are handling the African country's debt. Zambia requested debt relief under the Group of 20 Common Framework nearly two years ago, but progress has been glacial at best, despite increasingly urgent appeals to China and private sector creditors to reach a deal. Frustrated by the delays, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva arrived for separate visits in Zambia on Sunday.