Hedge Fund Guru Dmitry Balyasny Bets Big on These 3 Semiconductor Stocks

Since founding his eponymous hedge fund in 2001, Dmitry Balyasny has earned a reputation as a risk taker. He chair’s Balyasny Asset Management’s (BAM) investment committee, and oversees the delivery of consistent, alpha-driven returns. In its Q3 13F filing, BAM reported over $14.5 billion in managed securities – and had made some interesting moves in the semiconductor industry. Interesting because Balyasny has built his strategy on outperforming the broader market indexes, but the chip stocks have underperformed of late. The question raised is, does BAM see something the rest of us do not?

We used TipRanks databases to get an idea. The three chip stocks in which BAM invested heavily during the last quarter are AMD, Micron, and Nvidia. All three lost heavily in 2H18, saw volatility in 1H19, and have only recently begun to regain their losses and see share prices stabilize. The TipRanks data can show what the analysts think of these stocks. As we’ll see below, when we look at the analyst reports in detail, all three companies were hit by common factors in varying combinations. The results, for them and by extension the broader chip industry, are not pretty, but may also explain what Balyasny saw, and why he moved $100 million into semiconductors last quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

At $6.5 billion in annual revenue, AMD is a mid-size player in the chip industry, but it does rival sector leader Intel in the production of x86 chips, and with Nvidia (below) shares dominance of the GPU market.

Like the rest of the chip industry, AMD was hit hard by the intensification of US-China trade pressures. The ‘trade war’ hurt the company – and its peers – both at importation of raw materials and the export of finished products from and to China.

The company may be past its China troubles, however, as it has just reported its best quarter since 2005. Q3 2019 showed $1.8 billion in revenue, up 8.8% year-over-year and an even more impressive 17.5% sequentially. Gross margin, at 43%, was the best result since 2012, and net income for the quarter reached $120 million. EPS, at 11 cents, was 22% improved from Q3 2018. This quarter showed increased volume and average sales price for the new Ryzen desktop processor, and was a successful full first quarter of sales for the new 7nm Zen 2. Overall, the company’s computing and graphics segment was up 79% year-over-year.

Balyasny's fund picked up 885,255 shares of AMD in Q3 for ~$25.7 million. Those shares are now worth more than $34 million.

Hedge funds, however, invest for the long haul, so let’s check in with the analysts to see what AMD’s prospects are like. Here, things get a little cloudier.

Ross Seymore, 5-star analyst with Deutsche Bank, looks at the company’s current situation and writes, “We remain impressed by the magnitude of growth and share gains AMD in delivering within its PC CPU business and early traction within 7nm Server CPUs. However, we fear that AMD's share gain assumptions in each of these markets for 4Q19 and 2020 appear to largely ignore competitive responses from peers, nor do they consider the normalization of CPU shortages.” Seymore believes that AMD’s recent success has pushed the stock above its sustainable price. He puts a Hold on AMD, with a price target of $29, suggesting a serious downside of 24%. (To watch Seymore's track record, click here)

According to TipRanks, the consensus on Wall Street is that AMD stock is a “moderate buy” for investors. But TipRanks might as well have said “sell” — because analysts, on average, think the stock, currently at $40.37, could fall about 9% to $36.68. (See AMD stock analysis on TipRanks)