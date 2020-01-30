Hedge Fund Hotels in 2020: Visa Inc (V) vs. Market Cap Peers

Hedge funds started to disclose their holdings at the end of 2019 in new 13F filings. They have 45 days from the end of each quarter to disclose their positions in publicly traded US stocks, options, and convertible debt. Insider Monkey tracks more than 750 hedge funds and usually more than half of these hedge funds will wait until the last day to file their 13Fs with the SEC. Fortunately, our experience shows that aggregate hedge fund sentiment towards most stocks don't change much. In this article we are going to take a look at how hedge funds have been feeling about a stock like Visa Inc and compare its performance against similarly valued stocks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), and Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund interest recently. V was in 132 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2019. There were 117 hedge funds in our database with V holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that V consistently ranked near the top of our quarterly rankings of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q2 rankings).

Now we're going to take a look at the recent hedge fund action surrounding Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

How are hedge funds trading Visa Inc (NYSE:V)?

At Q3's end, a total of 132 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 13% from the second quarter of 2019. By comparison, 112 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in V a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was held by Fisher Asset Management, which reported holding $3474.7 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Berkshire Hathaway with a $1816.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Arrowstreet Capital, Akre Capital Management, and D E Shaw. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Hengistbury Investment Partners allocated the biggest weight to Visa Inc (NYSE:V), around 45.26% of its 13F portfolio. Valley Forge Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 18.54 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to V.