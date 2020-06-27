Hedge Fund Interest In Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Keeps Constant (ACBI)

In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds think Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) is a good investment right now. We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It's not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to predict the winners in the stock market.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC), Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND), and Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that ACBI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount.

Keeping this in mind we're going to review the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI).

How have hedgies been trading Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 12 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ACBI a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.