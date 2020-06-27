Hedge Fund Interest In Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) Is Waning

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) based on that data.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds of late. Our calculations also showed that CDE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are dozens of gauges shareholders employ to value stocks. Two of the most under-the-radar gauges are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top investment managers can beat the broader indices by a superb margin (see the details here).

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, blockchain technology's influence will go beyond online payments. So, we are checking out this futurist's moonshot opportunities in tech stocks. We interview hedge fund managers and ask them about their best ideas. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now let's analyze the fresh hedge fund action regarding Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

What have hedge funds been doing with Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)?

At Q1's end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -7% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CDE over the last 18 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Renaissance Technologies has the most valuable position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE), worth close to $18.9 million, accounting for less than 0.1%% of its total 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by D E Shaw, led by D. E. Shaw, holding a $5 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining members of the smart money that are bullish encompass Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group, Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell's Arrowstreet Capital and Greg Eisner's Engineers Gate Manager. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Sloane Robinson Investment Management allocated the biggest weight to Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE), around 1.47% of its 13F portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.09 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CDE.