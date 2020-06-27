Hedge Fund Interest In EnPro Industries, Inc. Stays Stagnant (NPO)

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. In this article, we look at what those funds think of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) based on that data.

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS), The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC), and Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that NPO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

What does smart money think about EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 17 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in NPO a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, GAMCO Investors was the largest shareholder of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO), with a stake worth $56.1 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing GAMCO Investors was Paradice Investment Management, which amassed a stake valued at $29.2 million. Renaissance Technologies, Birch Run Capital, and GLG Partners were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Paradice Investment Management allocated the biggest weight to EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO), around 3.24% of its 13F portfolio. Birch Run Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 2.44 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to NPO.