Hedge-Fund Managers Worry About Another Archegos Blow-Up

Richard Henderson
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds have cut portfolio leverage this year in a conservative turn that has sucked borrowed money from global markets, adding selling pressure to stocks and bonds.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Net leverage, a measure of industry risk appetite that takes into account long versus short positions, has fallen almost 20 percentage points to a year low of 66%, according to data earlier this month from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage. Separate figures from Morgan Stanley’s prime brokerage show a similar decline to 41% among US long-short equity hedge funds, a level reached on only a small number of occasions over the past decade.

The data, which was seen by Bloomberg News, provides one of the broadest snapshots of the sector. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have the world’s two largest prime brokerages, serving around 5,000 hedge funds each, according to the latest ranking by Convergence, a research provider.

Prime brokerage executives from two other global investment banks said the drop in leverage was driven by defensive positioning among funds as interest rates have climbed and markets have fallen. They declined to be named discussing private matters.

Hedge funds want to “make sure they are not getting too close to levels that would force them to sell,” said Charles Lemonides, chief investment officer of Valueworks, a New York Hedge fund.

“A further market decline is going to stress that at some point. With every month that the Fed says they’ll get tighter and tighter, you resolve yourself to the fact we may enter one of those big liquidity-driven sell offs,” he said.

Another hedge fund manager who oversees more than $500 million and has reduced leverage this year said rising interest rates, persistent inflation and geopolitical instability had heightened the risks facing investors.

An index of hedge funds tracked by HFR has vastly outperformed stocks and bonds this year and separate data from the research provider showed fund liquidations in the second quarter remained well below average of recent years.

Belt-tightening

The decline in leverage also reflects belt-tightening among investment banks as interest rates rise and the outlook for the global economy dims.

Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman said during a third-quarter earnings call this month that the bank had reduced its margin book in a “conservative shift” over the past year. “We looked across our whole prime brokerage platform and we pulled in a little bit with certain clients,” he said.

Morgan Stanley was among the prime brokers that suffered large losses from the collapse of Archegos Capital Management last year. The flame-out was driven by the excessive use of derivatives.

Since then, prime brokers have improved their oversight of client exposures across asset classes, according to the two prime brokerage executives.

They have also focused on maximizing the income earned on portfolio assets that hedge funds borrow against. This helps prime brokerage units reduce reliance on their parent bank’s balance sheet, better managing capital requirements, the two executives said.

The cost of leverage has also increased. Prime brokers charge leverage as a percentage -- 25 basis points is a typical spread -- above interbank overnight borrowing benchmarks. Although the spreads have not increased, the underlying benchmarks have jumped this year alongside higher interest rates in a break from the low-rate environment since the financial crisis.

“It really costs you money to borrow today,” said Lemonides. “It was almost free for a long time. That is going to have an impact on the profitability of hedge funds.”

--With assistance from Lu Wang.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Global firms urge governments to require mandatory disclosures on nature

    Over 330 businesses on Wednesday urged world leaders to force large companies to assess and disclose their impact on nature by 2030, ahead of the COP15 global talks on biodiversity in December. Signatories of the COP15 Business Statement, which include GSK, H&M Group and Nestle and which have combined annual revenues of more than $1.5 trillion, said the world needed to move past voluntary reporting rules. While regulators have pushed for more rigorous reporting on the companies' environmental impact and efforts to battle climate change, broader impact on nature and biodiversity has not yet been subject to similar scrutiny.

  • Oil Slips as Industry Report Points to Jump in US Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged lower as an industry report pointed to a rise in US crude stockpiles and investors fretted about weaker demand amid slowing growth. Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsWest Texas Intermed

  • Pennsylvania National Guard soldier from New Castle killed in training accident

    A Pennsylvania National Guard soldier from New Castle was killed in a training accident involving two military vehicles at Fort Indiantown Gap.

  • Yellen Respects Japan’s Intervention Non-Disclosure, Kanda Says

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen respects Tokyo’s decision not to disclose whether it has intervened in foreign exchange markets, according to Japan’s top currency official.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old One

  • BofA's Client Flows Into Single Stocks Near Historic Levels

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp.’s clients poured money into US equities for the sixth consecutive week led by hedge funds and private clients, with the intake by single stocks nearing historic extremes.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersStock Surge Is Pared After

  • NBA Insider says Julius Randle is 'fully engaged' for Knicks so far this season | Ian Begley

    SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley discussed how the newly energized and "fully engaged" Julius Randle has been pivotal to the Knicks' success so far this season. Randle has been encouraging teammates and keeping them calm throughout the game.

  • COP27: What is the Egypt climate conference and why is it important?

    This year's climate summit comes amid spiralling energy costs and diplomatic tensions.

  • Microsoft Plunges on Forecast for Lackluster Azure Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. gave a lackluster forecast for sales growth in its Azure cloud-computing services business, a closely watched measure of corporate demand, sending the shares reeling in late trading.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayNew Covid Boosters Are

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Considering the tough macro environment and its impact on the markets, investors can be forgiven for some indecision when it comes to choosing stocks right now. But there are clues, hints that will point out the right stocks, even in an unsettled market. The simplest move, of course, is to look for quality stocks that have fallen sharply in recent months, down to bargain-level prices. The adage is 'buy low and sell high,' and fundamentally sound stocks that have fallen 50% or more in less than a

  • 2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With High Yields; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Markets are volatile, with an overall bear trend combining with short rallies to confuse investors. Economic headwinds are piling up, in the form of stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates and tighter money from the Federal Reserve, growing evidence of a slowing economy, and an increased potential for a deep recession in the next few months. For investors focused on defense, blue chip dividend stocks are natural plays. The blue chips are stocks with reputations for high quality, capable

  • What Warren Buffett Said 20 Years Ago Still Holds True With the Market Down 23% Again

    The S&P 500 is down 22% year to date, as of this writing -- one of the worst one-year performances in many investors' lifetimes. Investors love a good quote from investing great Warren Buffett. Back then, Buffett said he had an "aversion" to buying stocks and he consequently bought very little.

  • Want $1,000 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $31,300 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Every so often, the stock market presents investors with what can be best described as a "buckle up and hold on" sort of year. All three major U.S. stock indexes have plummeted firmly into a bear market in 2022, with the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite losing as much as 38% of its value from its all-time high set in November. Dividend stocks might be the answer.

  • The Fed is slammed with a 'trilemma' of problems and will slow rate hikes to prevent something breaking in the financial system, Mohamed El-Erian says

    The Fed will slow its pace of rate hikes to prevent something breaking in the financial system, Mohamed El-Erian said.

  • The Fed is realizing that inflation is a smaller 'black hole of pain' than previously thought, and stocks could rally 16% by year-end, Fundstrat says

    A pause in rate hikes could lead stocks exceed the rally seen in July, when investors had first started hoping the Fed would pivot from its rate hikes.

  • ‘Who Doesn’t Like a Bargain?’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    This year we saw declines pretty much across the board, with the S&P 500 tumbling ~20%. But last week was the index’s best week since June – the S&P had a weekly gain of about 4.7%. We’ve seen several of these bounces this year, and the question is, are they bullish indicators or merely 'dead cats'? According to Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, it shouldn't really make a difference whether we’re looking at bullish indicators or bear market rallies. The key here is simply

  • 12 Best Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best energy dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector’s performance and other energy dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. With rising oil prices and increased demand for renewables, energy stocks are booming […]

  • 4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today

    Given the positive dynamics in the energy sector and the income potential, investing in energy stocks is a no-brainer.

  • 2 Passive Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields

    Dividend stocks generally outperform other asset classes during bear markets. The primary reason is that regular cash distributions help to smooth out market volatility in terms of an equity's total return on capital. Dividend stocks, in short, quickly become hot commodities during bear markets because of their perceived safety relative to pure-play growth or value stocks.

  • Dave Ramsey Says Your Car Could Cost You $10 Million -- and He May Be Right

    The answer to that question is definitely no. Unfortunately, many people are giving up that much money, thanks to their vehicles -- at least according to finance expert Dave Ramsey. Here's what Ramsey has to say about why your vehicle could come at such a steep price. Ramsey warned that your vehicle could cost you millions of dollars as a result of the opportunity cost associated with always having a car payment.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Stock-Split Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying and 1 You'll Be Glad You Avoided

    More than 200 stock splits have taken place this year -- but not all stock-split stocks are created equally.