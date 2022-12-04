Hedge Fund Sees Webtoons as Next Wave of Korea Culture Investing

Youkyung Lee
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Following the success of K-pop bands like BTS and dramas including “Squid Game,” one fund manager is betting that “webtoons” will be the next Korean cultural phenomenon to take the world by storm.

Most Read from Bloomberg

GVA Asset Management Co., which manages about $600 million in assets, believes Americans and Europeans will soon catch onto Korea’s online comics, following the lead of consumers at home and in Japan. It put $15 million into unlisted webtoon producer Kenaz this year, becoming its largest shareholder.

“Right now there are great opportunities in the webtoon market,” Park Jihong, the firm’s chief executive, said in an interview in Seoul. “Although there are not many listed companies to invest in, we are focusing on non-listed companies with attractive valuations.”

Demand for Korean music, films and Netflix Inc. dramas has soared in recent years, creating hot investment themes. Park sees webtoons following the same path, with Kenaz becoming a leader in the way that SM Entertainment Co. and Hybe Co. have helped drive the popularity of K-pop.

Park expects “explosive growth” for online comics in the coming years, with some large-caps eventually emerging in the sector. Among larger stocks that already have exposure, internet giants Naver Corp. and Kakao Corp. operate webtoon platforms.

Korean online comics have drawn interest from overseas investors as well. Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund and Singapore’s GIC Pte are in talks to invest in Kakao Entertainment Corp., which plans to go public next year, according to a recent Maeil Business Newspaper report. GIC also invested this year in unlisted webtoon firm Ridi.

The market is still small, but it’s growing quickly. Sales of webtoons in Korea reached about $800 million in 2020, up from less than $300 million in 2017, according to a report last year from the Korea Creative Content Agency.

While it may be too soon to say whether webtoons will produce a hit as big as BTS or “Squid Game,” online comics are getting increasingly noticed by consumers and media, according to Tiffany Tam, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.

“It is quite popular with Gen-Z and streaming platforms are taking note of adopting Webtoons into TV shows or movies,” she said. “The broader adaptation trend also coincides with a greater inclusion of foreign content and animation onto streaming platforms such as Netflix.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • DDH1 Limited's (ASX:DDH) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

    Most readers would already be aware that DDH1's (ASX:DDH) stock increased significantly by 9.6% over the past month...

  • We're Hopeful That Tungsten Mining (ASX:TGN) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • Non-Executive Director Paul Chapman Just Bought 9.9% More Shares In Sunshine Gold Limited (ASX:SHN)

    Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Paul Chapman, the Non-Executive Director of Sunshine...

  • New Zealand plans law to require Facebook, Google to pay for news

    The New Zealand government said it will introduce a law that will require big online digital companies such as Alphabet Inc's Google and Meta Platforms Inc to pay New Zealand media companies for the local news content that appears on their feeds. Minister of Broadcasting Willie Jackson said in a statement on Sunday that the legislation will be modelled on similar laws in Australia and Canada and he hoped it would act as an incentive for the digital platforms to reach deals with local news outlets.

  • Improbable bets on break of Hong Kong dollar peg adding up

    It's what is known in the markets as a "tail risk": a highly unlikely scenario in which Hong Kong's currency peg suddenly snaps. Billionaire money manager Bill Ackman went public last week with his wager that the days of the Hong Kong dollar's 39-year-old peg to the U.S. dollar are numbered. Ripples in the derivatives market imply he is not alone, as "macro" trading - or betting on big global shifts - swings back into vogue and the prospect of reaping a huge reward for relatively little risk revives a perennially unsuccessful trade.

  • Tesla Rival XPeng Reveals Disappointing News

    Tesla, the electric vehicle industry's top manufacturer, has delivered good news to its investors, customers and fans lately as it rolled out its first EV semi trucks on Dec. 1. Ford , the No. 2 EV company in the U.S. after Tesla , also had great news for its investors and customers as it reported a 103% increase in EV sales year-over-year in November. Data provided by S&P Global Mobility on Nov. 29 placed Tesla at the top of the EV market with a 65% share with Ford registering about 7% of the market.

  • Credit Suisse’s Investment Bank Spinoff Attracts Saudi Crown Prince

    Mohammed bin Salman could invest $500 million to back CS First Boston and CEO-designate Michael Klein.

  • Report of ‘Secret’ Saudi Oil Production Deal Probed by House GOP

    (Bloomberg) -- House Republicans announced a probe into reports of a failed “secret deal to boost oil production” between Biden administration officials and Saudi Arabia, as the party prepares to take majority control of the chamber next year.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeChina’s Covid Shift Expands as Shanghai, Hang

  • China’s Covid Shift Expands as Shanghai, Hangzhou Ease Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities accelerated a shift toward reopening the economy, with Shanghai and Hangzhou easing some Covid restrictions after protests against the nation’s stringent policies last week. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeChina’s Covid Shift Expands as Shanghai, Hangzhou Ease RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Rus

  • Homebuyers should heed this old shopping adage as mortgage rates seesaw

    Homebuyers could save an average of $1,500 over the life of the loan by getting one additional rate quote

  • 2 Buy-Rated Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore, According to These Analysts

    Bad is good and good is bad. No, that’s not an extract from Orwell’s 1984, but rather the stock market’s view of the jobs market at the end of 2022. Friday’s better-than-expected jobs numbers put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the Fed will start easing its aggressive monetary stance when it convenes midway through the month to decide on its course of action. A strong jobs market is the opposite of what the Fed is looking for as it continues in its efforts to tame inflation. Therefor

  • Better Buy: AT&T (T), TMobile (TMUS), or Verizon (VZ) Stock

    Let's see how AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), and TMobile (TMUS) stocks compare and which may be the better buy at the moment.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a large inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Dividend Aristocrats That Are No-Brainer Buys for 2023

    Short-term challenges for these two strong businesses are providing attractive buying opportunities.

  • Want a Stock With a Fortress-Like Balance Sheet? Look for This.

    A company's balance sheet is something investors might not think about much until trouble comes along -- then, it can be a lifesaver. For growth investors, a strong balance sheet means a young business can survive recessions or avoid selling new shares to raise money. Today, you might hear a company with solid financials referred to as having a fortress-like balance sheet, a seemingly impenetrable defense that protects investors' money from harm.

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as Costco Wholesale Corporation's (NASDAQ:COST) recent 7.3% drop adds to one-year losses

    If you want to know who really controls Costco Wholesale Corporation ( NASDAQ:COST ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist

    Billionaire hedge fund managers aren't letting a bear market stop them from buying up stocks that pay huge dividend yields.

  • The 2 Best Stocks to Buy for Dividend Growth This December

    Companies that grow their dividends outperform all other types of stocks by a lot. Since 1972, dividend growers and initiators have delivered 10.7% total annualized returns, according to data by Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. Many companies pay a growing dividend.

  • Best Dividend Stocks According To Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks according to Jim Cramer. You can skip our detailed analysis of Cramer’s market predictions, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks According To Jim Cramer. The investing landscape has widely transformed this year as recession fears pull investors toward previously overlooked defensive securities. Jim […]

  • A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

    Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.