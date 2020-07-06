Hedge Fund Sentiment Is Stagnant On Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE)

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 12 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. At the end of this article we will also compare CNCE to other stocks including Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR), American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB), and Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) to get a better sense of its popularity. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most traders, hedge funds are perceived as unimportant, outdated investment vehicles of yesteryear. While there are over 8000 funds with their doors open today, We choose to focus on the upper echelon of this group, about 850 funds. These money managers shepherd bulk of all hedge funds' total capital, and by keeping an eye on their best stock picks, Insider Monkey has spotted many investment strategies that have historically beaten the market.

Keeping this in mind let's analyze the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE).

How are hedge funds trading Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE)?

At Q1's end, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 12 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CNCE a year ago. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).