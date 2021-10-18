Hedge Fund Sentiment Is Stagnant On Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA)

Debasis Saha
·6 min read

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Hedge fund interest in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. Our calculations also showed that DRNA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings). At the end of this article we will also compare DRNA to other stocks including Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR), Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI), and Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) to get a better sense of its popularity.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 79 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. Now let's take a look at the key hedge fund action surrounding Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Do Hedge Funds Think DRNA Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At second quarter's end, a total of 27 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in DRNA over the last 24 quarters. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

Is DRNA A Good Stock To Buy?
Is DRNA A Good Stock To Buy?

The largest stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) was held by Aquilo Capital Management, which reported holding $67.7 million worth of stock at the end of June. It was followed by Maverick Capital with a $48.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Polar Capital, Woodline Partners, and Perceptive Advisors. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Aquilo Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA), around 17.58% of its 13F portfolio. DAFNA Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 3.99 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to DRNA.

Due to the fact that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) has witnessed a decline in interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, we can see that there was a specific group of hedgies who were dropping their full holdings by the end of the second quarter. It's worth mentioning that Roberto Mignone's Bridger Management dumped the largest stake of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling about $15.1 million in stock, and Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle's Prelude Capital (previously Springbok Capital) was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $0.9 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let's now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA). We will take a look at Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR), Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI), Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO), Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB), Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX), Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF), and Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP). This group of stocks' market caps match DRNA's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position MAXR,15,247316,-7 BMI,19,186911,-1 DAO,5,331884,-4 AUB,12,45592,1 FIX,24,80650,5 ANF,32,564862,12 COOP,28,660134,4 Average,19.3,302478,1.4 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.3 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $302 million. That figure was $377 million in DRNA's case. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for DRNA is 68.9. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly positive signal but we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 24.9% in 2021 through October 15th and beat the market again by 4.5 percentage points. Unfortunately DRNA wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on DRNA were disappointed as the stock returned -43.1% since the end of June (through 10/15) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • Want $1 Million? Invest $100,000 Into These Stocks and Wait 15 Years (or Less)

    If there's one lesson the stock market teaches time and again, it's the importance of patience and seeing your investment thesis through over the long run. It signifies a sustainable shift in the way care is being administered.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 10 Safe Dividend Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 safe dividend stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks To Consider. Astronomical valuations in the growth sector and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed dividend stocks to new […]

  • 2 Innovative Semiconductor Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022

    Semiconductor returns might not be as solid in 2022 as they've been so far in 2021, so investors should stick to high-quality opportunities.

  • 3 Ridiculously Expensive Stocks That Are Still Screaming Buys

    Buy low, sell high. You've no doubt heard that investing advice plenty of times. And it has worked well through the years in many cases. However, there's another approach that also can be quite effective: Buy high, sell higher.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Not Selling Anytime Soon

    Admittedly, I don't have many stocks in my portfolio that pay high dividend yields. My positions tend to focus more on growth than on dividends. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is only one dividend increase away from becoming a Dividend King -- S&P 500 members with at least 50 consecutive years of dividend increases.

  • Here's Why Warren Buffett Isn't Buying Many Stocks Right Now

    Warren Buffett likes to drink Cherry Coke. The legendary investor has become one of the wealthiest people in the world by buying and holding stocks for his beloved Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Berkshire ended the second quarter with a cash stockpile (including cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments) totaling $140.7 billion.

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investors should be on the lookout for companies benefiting from America's robust infrastructure and housing markets.

  • NYC Reaping Hudson Yards Dividends After Luxury Building Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Hudson Yards, a 45-square block district of office towers, luxury apartments and upscale shops on Manhattan’s far West Side, is paying down its tab with New York City’s taxpayers.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million

    I love to hear the phrase "disruptive innovation." Technologies that fall into that category tend to change the world, and the companies that build those technologies often create substantial wealth for shareholders.

  • Analysts Just Increased Price Targets of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts just increased price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Just Increased Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. The United States economy has rebounded strongly from the 2020 lows this year, posting incredible growth numbers […]

  • 3 Tech Stocks Poised for a 2022 Rebound

    On the contrary, a growth stock rebound could be in store for 2022. Three Fool.com contributors think Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) are thus worth a serious look right now. Nicholas Rossolillo (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing): Though it may rank low on the list of most household names in technology, Taiwan Semi is a monster powering all sorts of high-end computing we use every day.

  • Electric vehicle battery startup ONE backed by BMW, Gates-led firm

    Michigan-based Our Next Energy, which is developing an advanced battery for electric vehicles, has raised $25 million from investors ranging from German automaker BMW to a clean technology venture firm headed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the young company said on Monday. Investors in ONE’s Series A round include BMW iVentures, Detroit-based Assembly Ventures and Chicago-based Volta Energy Technologies, which is partnered with Argonne National Laboratories. Another investor is Singapore-based electronics manufacturer Flex Ltd, which is also a strategic partner with ONE.

  • Down Over 20% From Their Highs, These 3 Value Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    This industrial giant, industry-leading chip stock, and precious metals company are down but not out.

  • These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

    Most growth stocks don't pay a high-yield dividend. Two companies that stand out for their combination of growth and income are NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). NextEra Energy Partners' dividend currently clocks in at 3.4%.

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • Altcoin prices drop as investors await bitcoin ETF approval, but dogecoin and shiba inu buck the trend

    Ethereum and litecoin fell while meme-inspired altcoins dogecoin and shiba inu rose ahead of the bitcoin futures ETF approval.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 In Right Now

    Following the quickest decline of at least 30% in the S&P 500's storied history during the first quarter of 2020, the benchmark index took less than 17 months from hitting its trough to double in value. As long as your investing time frame is measured in years and not days or weeks, there are plenty of great companies at attractive valuations that can be purchased right now. To start with the obvious, bank stocks are inherently cyclical.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin is demanding Biden's child tax credit come with an income cap around $60,000 and a work requirement, report says

    The child tax credit is just one of the policies facing cuts in the social spending bill because of demands from Manchin.

  • 3 Solid Growth Stocks Perfect for Retirees

    In order to combat the effects of inflation, all retirees need some exposure to growth in their portfolios.