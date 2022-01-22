A hedge fund has targeted Kohl's Corp. with an unsolicited $9 billion purchase offer

Menomonee Falls-based Kohl's Corp. is the target of an unsolicited purchase offer.

Kohl's Corp. is the target of an unsolicited purchase offer — raising questions about the future of one of the largest Wisconsin-based companies.

An affiliate of activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP is offering $9 billion to buy the Menomonee Falls-based department store chain.

That's according to a Wall Street Journal report, which cited unnamed "people familiar with the matter."

A group led by Acacia Research Corp., which New York-based Starboard controls, offered to buy Kohl's for $64 a share in cash Friday, according to those sources.

Kohl's stock closed Friday at $46.84 a share.

Kohl's media contact had no immediate response when contacted Saturday by the Journal Sentinel.

The Wall Street Journal article said there are no guarantees the prospective buyers will be able secure financing for the offer — or that Kohl's will be receptive to it.

Starboard didn't respond to a message seeking more information.

Kohl's management and board of directors are facing pressure from activist investors to make big changes at the company — including a possible sale.

On Tuesday, hedge fund Macellum Advisors renewed that campaign.

Kohl's directors and executives have "spent another year materially mismanaging the business and failing to implement necessary operational, financial and strategic improvements," Macellum said, in a statement.

Kohl's and the hedge fund reached an agreement last year to add three new board members after Macellum raised concerns about the company's direction.

On Tuesday, Macellum also repeated its position that Kohl's should separate its e-commerce and brick-and-motor operations.

"We believe this can be done in a way whereby the customer experience is unchanged, yet the Company can be accorded a reasonable valuation for this valuable business. Kohl’s needs to show investors the financials of what should be an incredible business and let investors ascribe the appropriate value lesser standalone e-commerce businesses are accorded."

Story continues

Kohl's responded by stating:

"As part of our agreement with the investor group, which included Macellum, following last year’s proxy contest, we added three independent directors to the Board, each with retail experience. In total, six new independent directors have joined Kohl’s Board in the last three years. These new directors bring highly relevant experience from top roles at leading retail companies including lululemon, Walmart, Burlington, and Kroger."

Macellum said that the company's share price has dropped 22% since the board expansion. It criticized Kohl's for "failing to implement necessary operational, financial and strategic improvements."

Kohl's said net sales increased 16% during the third quarter "due to strong performances across both stores and digital."

"Based on our performance in 2021, we are positioned to exceed our key 2023 financial goals two years ahead of plan," Kohl's said.

Along with employees at stores throughout Wisconsin, Kohl's presence in the state includes the company's headquarters complex with thousands of jobs based at Silver Spring Corporate Park.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

Subscribe to get the BusinessWatch email newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Kohl's Corp. targeted with $9 billion unsolicited purchase offer