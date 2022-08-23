Hedge Fund Titans Remember Julian Robertson as ‘True Mentor’

(Bloomberg) -- Julian Robertson, the founder of Tiger Management who died Tuesday, was a pioneer of the hedge fund industry and inspired a generation of successful managers, his so-called “cubs.”

Here are some reactions and remembrances from prominent investors across Wall Street about the billionaire philanthropist, who they described as “a true mentor” and someone who did “much good in the world.”

John Griffin, Blue Ridge Capital

The world has lost the roar of the person I have known for 36 years as the Big Tiger. We met in the spring of 1986 and have been in virtually constant contact ever since. He taught me not only about investing but about life. His passion was contagious and his integrity unquestioned. Julian introduced me to my wife Amy and his love affair with his beloved Josie was the inspiration for my marriage. We named our second son Julian in his honor.

David Saunders, K2 Advisors

On the Tiger Foundation: The mandate was fighting poverty in New York City. Julian said we work here and we are obligated to help those who are less fortunate. When people left the firm, most everyone started their own foundations and continued this activism with the same rigorous due diligence they had learned to apply to investments. New York is so much better for that.

On investing: He was most harsh when we were performing the best. He’d say, ‘We should be making more money.’ He was quiet and almost kind when things were going against us.

On his mind for numbers: He could look at a screen with 190 positions for just a few minutes and calculate every dollar amount of every position in his head and then accurately state what our returns were.

Philippe Laffont, Coatue Management

Julian was a legendary investor and a generous mentor. But above all, he was a person of extraordinary integrity -- someone who personified not just what it meant to lead a successful professional life, but who embodied the deepest love of family, a humorous disposition in friendship and a profound commitment to philanthropy. He did so much good in the world, and so often when nobody was looking. We all feel lonelier without him here. He leaves a beautiful legacy that so many of us will continue to seek to live up to. I consider myself fortunate to have had his friendship and mentorship in my life.

Chase Coleman, Tiger Global Management

Julian was a pioneer and a giant in our industry, respected as much for his abilities as an investor as for the integrity, honesty, loyalty and competitiveness he demonstrated as a leader. He made the time to be a true mentor, always leading by example and pushing all of us to become the best versions of ourselves. For that and for his friendship, I am forever grateful. He will be dearly missed, but his impact on me and countless others, as well as the many communities he touched through his philanthropic efforts, will endure.

Lee Ainslie, Maverick Capital

Julian was a mentor and a friend to so many people who aspire to live up to his example as both a great investor and an extraordinary philanthropist.

Stan Druckenmiller, Duquesne Family Office

Julian was a founder of our industry and an absolute giant in so many ways. He was mentor to me and so many others. The Tiger cubs are a legacy of mentored investors that will never be matched. And while his intuitive genius produced amazing returns, and the philanthropic achievements he used those returns to fund were equally impressive, I will always remember him for the class and dignity that was pervasive throughout. I will miss him dearly as will so many others. He led an outstanding life and truly made a difference.

Steve Mandel, Lone Pine

Julian was an amazing mentor, a first-class human being and I will miss him terribly.

