  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hedge Fund Titans Remember Julian Robertson as ‘True Mentor’

Hema Parmar and Katherine Burton
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Julian Robertson
    American businessman

(Bloomberg) -- Julian Robertson, the founder of Tiger Management who died Tuesday, was a pioneer of the hedge fund industry and inspired a generation of successful managers, his so-called “cubs.”

Most Read from Bloomberg

Here are some reactions and remembrances from prominent investors across Wall Street about the billionaire philanthropist, who they described as “a true mentor” and someone who did “much good in the world.”

John Griffin, Blue Ridge Capital

The world has lost the roar of the person I have known for 36 years as the Big Tiger. We met in the spring of 1986 and have been in virtually constant contact ever since. He taught me not only about investing but about life. His passion was contagious and his integrity unquestioned. Julian introduced me to my wife Amy and his love affair with his beloved Josie was the inspiration for my marriage. We named our second son Julian in his honor.

David Saunders, K2 Advisors

On the Tiger Foundation: The mandate was fighting poverty in New York City. Julian said we work here and we are obligated to help those who are less fortunate. When people left the firm, most everyone started their own foundations and continued this activism with the same rigorous due diligence they had learned to apply to investments. New York is so much better for that.

On investing: He was most harsh when we were performing the best. He’d say, ‘We should be making more money.’ He was quiet and almost kind when things were going against us.

On his mind for numbers: He could look at a screen with 190 positions for just a few minutes and calculate every dollar amount of every position in his head and then accurately state what our returns were.

Philippe Laffont, Coatue Management

Julian was a legendary investor and a generous mentor. But above all, he was a person of extraordinary integrity -- someone who personified not just what it meant to lead a successful professional life, but who embodied the deepest love of family, a humorous disposition in friendship and a profound commitment to philanthropy. He did so much good in the world, and so often when nobody was looking. We all feel lonelier without him here. He leaves a beautiful legacy that so many of us will continue to seek to live up to. I consider myself fortunate to have had his friendship and mentorship in my life.

Chase Coleman, Tiger Global Management

Julian was a pioneer and a giant in our industry, respected as much for his abilities as an investor as for the integrity, honesty, loyalty and competitiveness he demonstrated as a leader. He made the time to be a true mentor, always leading by example and pushing all of us to become the best versions of ourselves. For that and for his friendship, I am forever grateful. He will be dearly missed, but his impact on me and countless others, as well as the many communities he touched through his philanthropic efforts, will endure.

Lee Ainslie, Maverick Capital

Julian was a mentor and a friend to so many people who aspire to live up to his example as both a great investor and an extraordinary philanthropist.

Stan Druckenmiller, Duquesne Family Office

Julian was a founder of our industry and an absolute giant in so many ways. He was mentor to me and so many others. The Tiger cubs are a legacy of mentored investors that will never be matched. And while his intuitive genius produced amazing returns, and the philanthropic achievements he used those returns to fund were equally impressive, I will always remember him for the class and dignity that was pervasive throughout. I will miss him dearly as will so many others. He led an outstanding life and truly made a difference.

Steve Mandel, Lone Pine

Julian was an amazing mentor, a first-class human being and I will miss him terribly.

(Updates with David Saunders, Steve Mandel.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • US, Iran inch closer to nuke deal but high hurdles remain

    The Biden administration is expected to weigh in this week on Iran’s latest offer to resume its compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but neither side is offering a definitive path to revive the agreement, which has been on life-support since former President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018

  • California’s $364 Million Sports-Betting Fight Is Getting Messy

    (Bloomberg) -- California has the potential to become, it’s estimated, a multi-billion-dollar sports gambling market, larger than everywhere in the world except the UK.Which is why, with 11 weeks left to the November election, casinos, American Indian tribes and other interested parties have put up some $364 million -- the greatest amount ever spent on a state ballot measure -- to try to legalize it, shape it or kill it.There are two competing proposals on the ballot. Proposition 26 would only a

  • Meet the ‘pro-fish’ Democrat who is leading against Sarah Palin in deep red Alaska

    INTERVIEW: Mary Peltola pulled ahead in the first round of Alaska’s ranked choice special election, <strong>Richard Hall</strong> reports. Can she hold the lead?

  • Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • Germany's football body to hire Deutsche Bank for media rights sale - Bloomberg News

    In June, Bloomberg News reported that the German Football League (DFL) was considering selling as much as 20% of a unit which houses its domestic and international broadcasting rights. The DFL organises Germany's two biggest football leagues. Deutsche Bank will work alongside Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc, the football body's longstanding adviser, Bloomberg's report said on Monday.

  • Twitter whistleblower could help Musk by adding 'volatility' to legal battle

    A whistleblower's complaint that Twitter Inc misled federal regulators about the company's security risks could provide Elon Musk with fresh ammunition in his bid to get out of buying the company for $44 billion. Until now, Musk's legal showdown with Twitter has primarily centered around claims that the company misled the billionaire about the number of bot and spam accounts on its platform. The whistleblower complaint by Twitter's former security chief Peiter Zatko gives Musk new angles to pursue in his legal battle, such as claims that Twitter failed to disclose weaknesses in its security and data privacy.

  • Aerie set to be bought by Alcon for $770 million

    New Jersey-based biotech firm Aerie is seeing its shares move higher amid news of it being bought by Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

  • Julian Robertson, founder of Tiger Management, dies at 90

    Julian H. Robertson, the founder of Tiger Management LLC and investor in a generation of hedge fund managers known as “Tiger Cubs,” has died at the age of 90.

  • Billionaire hedge fund manager Julian Robertson dies at 90- spokesman

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Billionaire investor Julian Robertson, whose Tiger Management once ranked among the world's biggest and most successful hedge funds and who trained generations of prominent managers known as "Tiger Cubs," has died at age 90. Robertson died at his home in New York from cardiac complications, said his spokesman, Fraser Seitel. The North Carolina-born investor who specialized in picking stocks co-founded Tiger Management in 1980 and grew the firm to oversee roughly $22 billion by the late 1990s, boasting an average annual return of 32%.

  • Julian Robertson on how to make money — and avoid going bankrupt — in the stock market

    Avoid big losses and make large bets when it feels right, said the pioneering hedge fund manager, who has died at age 90.

  • Rookie Andrew Stueber placed on Patriots’ reserve/non-football injury list

    The Patriots are placing Stueber on their reserve/NFI list.

  • A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk

    Since Tesla started up, the electric-vehicle leader has faced hedge funds betting that it would fail.

  • There's no simple story to tell about the current market moment: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

  • Rising Ether Prices Spark Liquidity Crisis at NFT Lender BendDAO

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the most popular lending platforms for holders of NFTs such as Bored Apes to borrow against their collections is revising its terms after a drop in prices threatened to trigger the liquidation of much of the collateral backing many of the loans. Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhon

  • Does Vanguard Owe You Money? It's Paying Investors Millions

    Some investors will be getting a bit of money back soon, the result of a big settlement between financial firm Vanguard and the Massachusetts Secretary of State. The $6.25 million settlement has to do with allegations that the firm failed … Continue reading → The post Does Vanguard Owe You Money? It's Paying Investors Millions appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her investments and stock strategies are panning out or not, one thing has always been consistent. Wood has never deviated from her path, and continues to this day to urge investors to stay the path. Wood h

  • The Stock Market May Have Just Sent an Important Signal

    The slump in the stock market could continue while the dollar becomes stronger as Wall Street waits for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech later this week and as concerns about inflation and a slower economy rise. U.S. stocks fell sharply to start the week on on Aug. 22 with the S&P 500 down 2.14% and the Nasdaq down 2.55%. The S&P 500's decline was the largest in two months.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. That said, you can still find stocks trading at deep discounts, stocks whose share price has been pushed down – perhaps by fundamentals, perhaps by market conditions, perhaps by plain

  • 3 Little-Known Perks of a Costco Executive Membership Subscription

    Big-box retailer Costco currently offers three levels of membership: Gold Star, Business, and Executive. At $120 per year, it may come as no surprise that the Executive Membership offers the most perks.