Hedge Fund Traders Plead Guilty to Mismarking But Avoid Jail

Bob Van Voris
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The co-founder of Premium Point Investments and a former trader avoided more jail time after pleading guilty to charges that they overstated asset values at the now-defunct hedge fund by more than $100 million.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Anilesh Ahuja, the fund’s co-founder, and trader Jeremy Shor were found guilty at trial in 2019, but U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla in Manhattan overturned their convictions in December due to errors and misleading statements by prosecutors.

The pair had faced a new trial but reached a deal with the government instead. Failla on Friday sentenced Ahuja and Shor to the time they’ve already served after they each entered a plea to one count of securities fraud. Before their previous convictions were overturned, Ahuja was sentenced to spend more than four years in prison and Shor received almost 3 1/2 years.

Prosecutors said Ahuja and Amin Majidi, a Premium Point portfolio manager who pleaded guilty and testified against his former colleagues, set inflated monthly targets for returns, then ordered Shor and other traders to manipulate the valuations accordingly. Their goal was to make the firm’s performance seem better than it was so they could charge investors higher fees and keep them from withdrawing their money.

‘Unacceptable’ Errors

A jury found Ahuja and Shor guilty in July 2019, but their lawyers uncovered documents they said showed that a sworn statement by Majidi at the time of guilty plea was virtually identical to one drafted by prosecutors. That showed Majidi was willing to say whatever the government wanted, the defense lawyers argued.

The judge’s decision to throw out the original verdict was a setback for federal prosecutors in Manhattan, who have seen other cases collapse over their failure to share evidence.

“I tried my hardest to conduct a fair trial,” Failla said in overturning the verdict. “I no longer have confidence in the fairness of the trial.” She declined to dismiss the charges against Ahuja and Shor though, saying that the errors made by the government -- while “unacceptable” -- were not severe enough to warrant throwing out the case.

Ahuja was a senior mortgage bond trader at Lehman Brothers, RBS Greenwich Capital and Deutsche Bank AG for four years before co-founding Premium Point in 2008. The firm initially focused on the U.S. residential loan market and began amassing bonds backed by distressed assets in the wake of the global financial crisis. It later expanded into the jumbo loan and home rental businesses and managed about $2 billion of assets at its peak.

Premium Point began winding down in late 2016 after posting large losses. The fund revealed the following year that federal securities regulators were examining the way it valued its assets. Its mortgage credit funds filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2018, and Ahuja, Majidi and Shor were charged two months later. Former Chief Risk Officer Ashish Dole also pleaded guilty and testified for the prosecution at the trial.

The case is U.S. v. Ahuja, 18-cr-00328, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Blackstone’s Service King Nears Out-of-Court Deal to Ease Debts

    (Bloomberg) -- Auto collision repair company Service King, suffering from rising costs and labor shortages, is nearing an out-of-court deal to ease its debt load ahead of a looming bond maturity, according to people with knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: UN Chief to See Putin; Russia Aims for SouthKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goo

  • Lufthansa limits catering on some flights due to staff shortages

    German flag carrier Lufthansa said on Friday it had to reduce the buy-on-board meal offer for some short- and medium-haul routes departing from Frankfurt as its catering contractor Gate Gourmet struggles with staff shortages. A spokesperson at Gate Gourmet's owner GateGroup said the issues are limited to a small number of flights departing from the Frankfurt airport, which is primarily a Lufthansa hub, and the main reason is the shortage of drivers in Germany.

  • Former Trinity Catholic School teacher pleads guilty in child pornography case

    Mark Clow changed his plea to guilty during an appearance Friday at the U.S. Courthouse in Tallahassee.

  • BOE Chief Says It’s Problematic to Call Inflation ‘Transitory’

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said it’s increasingly difficult for policy makers to call inflation “transitory,” noting that the term has fallen into “disrespect” after repeated shocks.Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: UN Chief to See Putin; Russia Aims for SouthKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaU.S. Blasts China’s Support

  • Lagarde Says ECB Bond Buys Will Likely End Early in Third Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s net asset purchases are likely to end in July or August with interest rates then rising later in the year, President Christine Lagarde said.Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: UN Chief to See Putin; Russia Aims for SouthKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help

  • Man arrested after large amount of fentanyl seized in Butler County

    A Sharonville man was arrested after officers seized enough fentanyl to kill more than 500,000 people, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

  • Factbox - From spreads to shampoo, palm oil is part of everyday life

    Indonesia counts for more than half of the global supply of the edible oil, which is used in everything from cakes, chocolate, margarine and frying fats to cosmetics, soap, shampoo and cleaning products. It is also key to Ferrero Rocher chocolates and Nutella spread, giving them a smooth texture and longer shelf life. Unilever said in 2016 that it used about 1 million tonnes of crude palm oil and its derivatives and about 0.5 million tonnes of crude palm kernel oil and its derivatives.

  • Glendale mother arrested after baby shows signs of drug ingestion, police say

    A Glendale mother was arrested after her baby was rushed to the hospital twice in one day showing signs of a drug overdose, authorities said.

  • Global miners must overcome labour shortages, inflation pain to meet targets

    Global mining companies must overcome COVID-related labour shortages and soaring production costs if they are to meet annual production targets, analysts said after downbeat quarterly reports. London-listed Anglo American and Antofagasta are among those to have either lowered annual production targets or increased expected capital expenditure, laying part of the blame on the broad inflationary pressure coming from rocketing diesel prices. As a result, analysts expect earnings to be driven lower this year and next.

  • Yellen Signals Openness to Paring Tariffs on Imports From China

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested the U.S. is open to scaling back the widespread Trump-era tariffs on merchandise imports to help provide Americans relief from the fastest inflation in four decades.Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: UN Chief to See Putin; Russia Aims for SouthKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaU.S. Blas

  • Factbox - Global edible oil markets simmer after shock Indonesia ban

    Palm oil is the world's most widely used vegetable oil and is used in the manufacture of many products including biscuits, margarine, laundry detergents and chocolate. Palm oil is by far the most produced, consumed and traded edible oil in the world, and accounts for roughly 40% of the supply of the top four most popular edible oils: palm oil, soybean oil, rapeseed oil (canola) and sunflower seed oil.

  • Week’s Best: Ex-Morgan Stanley Advisor Charged in Ponzi Scheme

    For a decade, an advisor with Morgan Stanley allegedly ran a Ponzi scheme that defrauded at least five clients of nearly $5 million. Shawn Good, an industry veteran of more than three decades based in North Carolina, allegedly began the scheme in 2012, the same year he joined Morgan Stanley. Advisors at Merrill Lynch are pulling in larger and larger clients.

  • Another lawsuit looms for Alex Murdaugh and associate accused of stealing from quadriplegic

    Alex Murdaugh is set to be sued again, according to reporting from our affiliate WCIV in Charleston.

  • Fed seen going big and then bigger on rate hikes ahead

    Futures contracts tied to the Fed's policy rate now reflect overwhelming expectations for a rise in short-term borrowing costs to the 0.75%-1% range at the Fed's May 3-4 meeting, and to a 2%-2.25% range by the close of its July 26-27 meeting. Jefferies chief economist Aneta Markowska on Friday said she expects the Fed to use a string of half-point hikes to get rates to a 2.25%-2.5% level by September, a more aggressive path than she had previously anticipated. And Nomura Research analysts, who now see the Fed delivering increases of 0.75 percentage points at each of the Fed's June and July meetings, said Friday that market bets could help cement that actual outcome.

  • Stakes are high as megacap companies highlight big earnings week

    Investors are hoping a flood of U.S. quarterly reports next week, including those from megacap growth titans, will confirm a solid profit outlook for corporate America and bolster the case for stocks after a rocky start to the year. Nearly 180 companies in the S&P 500, worth roughly half of the benchmark index's market value, are due to report results next week.

  • Boyfriend arrested in murder of NYC mom found stuffed in duffel bag

    David Bonola was a handyman for Orsolya Gaal and the two had an on-and-off intimate relationship for two years, police said.

  • Suspect Finally Named in 2007 Disappearance of 3-Year-Old Madeleine McCann

    REUTERSA German man has been formally named as a suspect in connection with the 2007 disappearance of British 3-year-old Madeleine McCann, who went missing while vacationing with her parents in the Algarve, Portuguese authorities announced Thursday.Christian Brückner, who is currently imprisoned in Germany for raping a 72-year-old American woman in 2005, is now considered an “arguido,” which translates to “named suspect.”The classification was made by German prosecutors on Wednesday, at Portugal

  • Man Confesses To Killing Woman 20 Years Ago, Leads Police To Her Body In Suitcase

    A South Carolina man who traveled to Alabama in March to claim responsibility for the death of a missing woman has been charged with her murder. Brian Edward Jones, 62, was formally charged with murder after calling the Bessemer Police Department to confess to his girlfriend’s 2001 murder, according to AL.com. Jones said he killed Janet Jones Luxford, 41, who left her Jacksonville, Florida, home for Alabama shortly before she vanished two decades ago. Luxford was never seen again. “We were in di

  • A 16-year-old girl was raped in a driveway after school bus drop-off in Broward, cops say

    Between where a 16-year-old Lauderhill girl got off the school bus and her home, police say she was forced to survive a box cutter put to her throat before being raped in a driveway last week.

  • 'Unimaginable tragedy': 5 people, dog found dead at Minnesota home

    The bodies of five people and a dog were found at a Minnesota home Wednesday in what a police official called an “unimaginable tragedy.”