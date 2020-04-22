Hedge Funds’ #10 Stock Pick Debunked Naysayers

"I have been following Dr. Inan Dogan since this outbreak, and he is a phenomenally intelligent researcher. One month ago, Dr. Dogan's prediction that the total U.S. death toll would be 20,000+ by April 15th was deemed "radical". His Recession is Imminent article in February was very timely. Now he believes we could quickly end lockdowns in NYC after some simple testing. A must read" were the words used by our readers to describe our latest article.

Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback the hedge funds employing these talents and can benefit from their vast resources and knowledge in that way. We analyze quarterly 13F filings of nearly 835 hedge funds and, by looking at the smart money sentiment that surrounds a stock, we can determine whether it has the potential to beat the market over the long-term. Therefore, let's take a closer look at what smart money thinks about Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Is Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) a buy right now? The smart money is getting more bullish. The number of long hedge fund bets improved by 61 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that BMY ranked 10th among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

What they fail to tell you is that the top 5 hedge fund stocks returned more than 30% since the end of 2018 and beat the S&P 500 Index by nearly 25 percentage points.

With all of this in mind let's check out the latest hedge fund action surrounding Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

What have hedge funds been doing with Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 122 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 100% from the third quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 58 hedge funds with a bullish position in BMY a year ago. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).