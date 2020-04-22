Hedge Funds’ #4 Stock Pick Debunked Naysayers

"I have been following Dr. Inan Dogan since this outbreak, and he is a phenomenally intelligent researcher. One month ago, Dr. Dogan's prediction that the total U.S. death toll would be 20,000+ by April 15th was deemed "radical". His Recession is Imminent article in February was very timely. Now he believes we could quickly end lockdowns in NYC after some simple testing. A must read" were the words used by our readers to describe our latest article.

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. Keeping this in mind, let's take a look at whether Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is a good investment right now. We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before conducting days of in-depth research even though the mainstream financial media journalists don't agree with this approach. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have numerous Ivy League graduates, expert network advisers, and supply chain tipsters working or consulting for them. There is not a shortage of news stories covering failed hedge fund investments and it is a fact that hedge funds' picks don't beat the market 100% of the time, but their consensus picks have historically done very well and have outperformed the market after adjusting for risk.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has experienced an increase in hedge fund interest recently. Our calculations also showed that BABA currently sits at #4 spot among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

If you listen to the mainstream financial media, you should avoid stock picking and invest in low-cost index funds. This is indeed what you should do if you want to generate average returns. Mainstream financial media journalists try to make you believe that it isn't possible to pick winners and losers, and you should ignore the stock picks of hedge fund managers. You may remember reading an article in the WSJ that said "random dart throwing monkeys beat hedge fund stars". What they fail to tell you is that the top 5 hedge fund stocks returned more than 30% since the end of 2018 and beat the S&P 500 Index by nearly 25 percentage points. You can't explain this kind of outperformance by luck or coincidence. WSJ will need an army of monkeys to throw darts and tens of thousands of attempts to match these returns.

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, this trader is claiming triple digit returns, so we check out his latest trade recommendations We are probably at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, so we check out this biotech investor's coronavirus picks. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences (by the way watch this video if you want to hear one of the best healthcare hedge fund manager's coronavirus analysis). Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic's significance before most investors. With all of this in mind let's take a gander at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Hedge fund activity in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

At Q4's end, a total of 170 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 6% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 113 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in BABA a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.