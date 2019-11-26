Are Hedge Funds Right About Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) ?

How do we determine whether Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) makes for a good investment at the moment? We analyze the sentiment of a select group of the very best investors in the world, who spend immense amounts of time and resources studying companies. They may not always be right (no one is), but data shows that their consensus long positions have historically outperformed the market when we adjust for known risk factors.

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) shareholders have witnessed an increase in hedge fund interest lately. Our calculations also showed that ALLY isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds More

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 91% since May 2014 and outperformed the Russell 2000 ETFs by nearly 40 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

[caption id="attachment_25583" align="aligncenter" width="449"] George Soros of Soros Fund Management[/caption]

hedge fund research More

Let's take a look at the key hedge fund action encompassing Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

What does smart money think about Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2019, a total of 51 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 19% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 40 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ALLY a year ago. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

ALLY_nov2019 More

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Howard Marks's Oaktree Capital Management has the number one position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY), worth close to $362.9 million, amounting to 7.1% of its total 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Robert Rodriguez and Steven Romick of First Pacific Advisors, with a $212 million position; 2% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other professional money managers that are bullish consist of Anthony Bozza's Lakewood Capital Management, Noam Gottesman's GLG Partners and Adam Peterson's Magnolia Capital Fund. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Glendon Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY), around 16.29% of its portfolio. Magnolia Capital Fund is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 14.98 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ALLY.