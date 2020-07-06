Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) Anymore

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) undervalued? The smart money was turning less bullish. The number of long hedge fund positions were trimmed by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that SASR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

[caption id="attachment_258236" align="aligncenter" width="393"] Ken Griffin of Citadel Investment Group[/caption]

Ken Griffin More

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. There is a lot of volatility in the markets and this presents amazing investment opportunities from time to time. For example, this trader claims to deliver juiced up returns with one trade a week, so we are checking out his highest conviction idea. A second trader claims to score lucrative profits by utilizing a "weekend trading strategy", so we look into his strategy's picks. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. We recently recommended several stocks partly inspired by legendary Bill Miller's investor letter. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. With all of this in mind let's go over the recent hedge fund action surrounding Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

How have hedgies been trading Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -20% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SASR over the last 18 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR), which was worth $16.1 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Forest Hill Capital which amassed $8.6 million worth of shares. Arrowstreet Capital, Millennium Management, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Forest Hill Capital allocated the biggest weight to Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR), around 4.6% of its 13F portfolio. Basswood Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.05 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SASR.