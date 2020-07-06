Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (ARCO) Anymore

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) has seen a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds in recent months. ARCO was in 12 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with ARCO holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ARCO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are plenty of signals stock traders can use to value stocks. A duo of the most useful signals are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top fund managers can trounce the broader indices by a healthy amount (see the details here).

Keeping this in mind we're going to take a peek at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO).

Hedge fund activity in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -8% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ARCO over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Moerus Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO), which was worth $18.1 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust which amassed $10.2 million worth of shares. Renaissance Technologies, Two Sigma Advisors, and Marshall Wace LLP were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Moerus Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO), around 8.84% of its 13F portfolio. Indus Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.17 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ARCO.