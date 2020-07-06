Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Anymore

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thoughtDescartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) investors should be aware of a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds lately. Our calculations also showed that DSGX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In today’s marketplace there are plenty of indicators stock traders have at their disposal to evaluate publicly traded companies. A duo of the most underrated indicators are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite fund managers can outperform the S&P 500 by a solid margin (see the details here).

Keeping this in mind let's go over the key hedge fund action surrounding Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX).

Hedge fund activity in Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -17% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 10 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in DSGX a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Echo Street Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX), which was worth $53.7 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $22.8 million worth of shares. Royce & Associates, Akre Capital Management, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Echo Street Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX), around 1.16% of its 13F portfolio. Royce & Associates is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.2 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to DSGX.