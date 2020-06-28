Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Anymore

In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also employ numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) investors should be aware of a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers recently. Our calculations also showed that DRH isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are dozens of indicators stock traders employ to appraise publicly traded companies. A duo of the best indicators are hedge fund and insider trading moves. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best money managers can trounce their index-focused peers by a very impressive amount (see the details here).

[caption id="attachment_338852" align="aligncenter" width="398"] Richard S. Pzena of Pzena Investment Management[/caption]

Richard Pzena - Pzena Investment Management More

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, blockchain technology's influence will go beyond online payments. So, we are checking out this futurist's moonshot opportunities in tech stocks. We interview hedge fund managers and ask them about their best ideas. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. With all of this in mind we're going to take a peek at the key hedge fund action regarding DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH).

What does smart money think about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)?

At Q1's end, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -6% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards DRH over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw has the number one position in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH), worth close to $8.8 million, amounting to less than 0.1%% of its total 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Richard S. Pzena of Pzena Investment Management, with a $7.9 million position; 0.1% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Remaining hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish contain Dmitry Balyasny's Balyasny Asset Management, Paul Marshall and Ian Wace's Marshall Wace LLP and John Overdeck and David Siegel's Two Sigma Advisors. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position 1060 Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH), around 2.55% of its 13F portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.09 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to DRH.