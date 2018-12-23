Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Standex Int’l Corp. (SXI) Anymore

During the first half of the fourth quarter the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) lagged the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 4 percentage points as investors worried over the possible ramifications of rising interest rates. The hedge funds and institutional investors we track typically invest more in smaller-cap stocks than an average investor (i.e. only 298 S&P 500 constituents were among the 500 most popular stocks among hedge funds), and we have seen data that shows those funds paring back their overall exposure. Those funds cutting positions in small-caps is one reason why volatility has increased. In the following paragraphs, we take a closer look at what hedge funds and prominent investors think of Standex Int'l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) and see how the stock is affected by the recent hedge fund activity.

Is Standex Int'l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) a healthy stock for your portfolio? The best stock pickers are in a pessimistic mood. The number of long hedge fund bets shrunk by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that sxi isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices.

We're going to take a look at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Standex Int'l Corp. (NYSE:SXI).

What does the smart money think about Standex Int'l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)?

At Q3's end, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -20% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SXI over the last 13 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Standex Int'l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) was held by GAMCO Investors, which reported holding $6.6 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Millennium Management with a $4.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Royce & Associates, AQR Capital Management, and Renaissance Technologies.

Because Standex Int'l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) has faced bearish sentiment from hedge fund managers, logic holds that there exists a select few hedgies that slashed their full holdings in the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Roger Ibbotson's Zebra Capital Management sold off the biggest investment of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $0.5 million in stock, and Dmitry Balyasny's Balyasny Asset Management was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $0.3 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest fell by 3 funds in the third quarter.