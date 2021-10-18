Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Anymore

Asma UL Husna
·5 min read

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing 873 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds' portfolio positions as of June 30th, 2021. What do these smart investors think about Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)?

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in hedge fund sentiment recently. Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) was in 30 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. The all time high for this statistic is 35. Our calculations also showed that SUI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 79 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We have been able to outperform the passive index funds by tracking the moves of corporate insiders and hedge funds, and we believe small investors can benefit a lot from reading hedge fund investor letters and 13F filings.

Blair Levinsky of Waratah Capital Advisors
Blair Levinsky of Waratah Capital Advisors

Blair Levinsky of Waratah Capital Advisors

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. With all of this in mind we're going to take a look at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Do Hedge Funds Think SUI Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At Q2's end, a total of 30 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -14% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 30 hedge funds with a bullish position in SUI a year ago. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Echo Street Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI), with a stake worth $204.2 million reported as of the end of June. Trailing Echo Street Capital Management was Waratah Capital Advisors, which amassed a stake valued at $120.3 million. Long Pond Capital, Millennium Management, and Waterfront Capital Partners were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Waterfront Capital Partners allocated the biggest weight to Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI), around 5.44% of its 13F portfolio. SW Investment Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 5.25 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SUI.

Due to the fact that Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) has faced a decline in interest from hedge fund managers, it's safe to say that there were a few fund managers that decided to sell off their positions entirely heading into Q3. It's worth mentioning that Frank Fu's CaaS Capital dropped the biggest stake of the "upper crust" of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, worth about $21.9 million in stock. Daniel Johnson's fund, Gillson Capital, also said goodbye to its stock, about $7.3 million worth. These moves are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 5 funds heading into Q3.

Let's now review hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) but similarly valued. These stocks are Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE), Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ:GRUB), Mid America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA), Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP), and KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB). All of these stocks' market caps are similar to SUI's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position PLUG,34,878412,9 RF,33,242962,1 CVE,32,562772,9 GRUB,24,609889,-11 MAA,14,79867,-11 COUP,54,4697937,4 KB,8,26390,-1 Average,28.4,1014033,0 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 28.4 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1014 million. That figure was $822 million in SUI's case. Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for SUI is 49.6. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 24.9% in 2021 through October 15th and still beat the market by 4.5 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on SUI as the stock returned 14.1% since the end of Q2 (through 10/15) and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • 2 Innovative Semiconductor Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022

    Semiconductor returns might not be as solid in 2022 as they've been so far in 2021, so investors should stick to high-quality opportunities.

  • Here's Why Warren Buffett Isn't Buying Many Stocks Right Now

    Warren Buffett likes to drink Cherry Coke. The legendary investor has become one of the wealthiest people in the world by buying and holding stocks for his beloved Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Berkshire ended the second quarter with a cash stockpile (including cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments) totaling $140.7 billion.

  • Want $1 Million? Invest $100,000 Into These Stocks and Wait 15 Years (or Less)

    If there's one lesson the stock market teaches time and again, it's the importance of patience and seeing your investment thesis through over the long run. It signifies a sustainable shift in the way care is being administered.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    It's an understatement to say Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about investing. Few if any CEOs have generated such high returns as consistently and for as long as Buffett has. Although his total returns have actually lagged well behind the S&P 500 for the past decade, that's really a more recent phenomenon and a result of the pandemic dramatically dragging down his holdings.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Poised for a 2022 Rebound

    On the contrary, a growth stock rebound could be in store for 2022. Three Fool.com contributors think Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) are thus worth a serious look right now. Nicholas Rossolillo (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing): Though it may rank low on the list of most household names in technology, Taiwan Semi is a monster powering all sorts of high-end computing we use every day.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Set to Shine in 2022

    The stock market has been strong in 2021, but not for all companies. However, a select few are set up for big things next year.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin is demanding Biden's child tax credit come with a work requirement and income cap around $60,000, report says

    The child tax credit is just one of the policies facing cuts in the social spending bill because of demands from Manchin.

  • Ethereum Is One to Watch Amid Speculation for Next Crypto ETF

    Cryptocurrency market leaders are convinced that it is only a matter of time before an Ethereum ETF emerges.

  • If I Could Buy Just One Investment, This Would Be It

    This investment alone would provide diversification and a good chance at earning a reasonable return.

  • Solana: Buy the Dip

    Decentralized app (dApps) hub Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and its coins have witnessed stellar gains -- up a stunning 9,500% since the beginning of the year. Investors were euphoric about its technological advantage over networks such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) as a fast and scalable blockchain that can execute smart contracts. The first catalyst is that Solana has grown rapidly in the span of the past few months.

  • Why the Bowl's More Than Half Full for Sinking Campbell Soup

    Your grandparents ate it, your grandchildren will too -- but coming down from a pandemic surge in sales, Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB), has gotten a little too cold for investors. Consumers loaded their cupboards with soup during amid lockdowns, and now that more of them are vaccinated, they're buying fewer Campbell products. The company recently reported an 11% decline in sales for the fourth quarter and projected essentially no growth for its fiscal 2022 performance.

  • What You Need To Know About QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investor Composition

    A look at the shareholders of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows...

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy If the Stock Market Crashes

    Most stocks sink when the stock market itself plunges. Not only are their stocks available at a discount, but the lower share prices also allow you to lock in higher dividend yields. No one knows for sure whether the stock market will crash anytime soon.

  • El-Erian Says Investors Should Prepare for Bigger Market Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- Mohammed El-Erian said investors should prepare for increased market volatility if the Federal Reserve pulls back on stimulus measures set in motion by the Covid-19 pandemic.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Ma

  • Electric vehicle battery startup ONE backed by BMW, Gates-led firm

    Michigan-based Our Next Energy, which is developing an advanced battery for electric vehicles, has raised $25 million from investors ranging from German automaker BMW to a clean technology venture firm headed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the young company said on Monday. Investors in ONE’s Series A round include BMW iVentures, Detroit-based Assembly Ventures and Chicago-based Volta Energy Technologies, which is partnered with Argonne National Laboratories. Another investor is Singapore-based electronics manufacturer Flex Ltd, which is also a strategic partner with ONE.

  • 3 Solid Growth Stocks Perfect for Retirees

    In order to combat the effects of inflation, all retirees need some exposure to growth in their portfolios.

  • Jamie Dimon keeps blasting Bitcoin as 'worthless' — try these 3 safe havens instead

    Dimon isn't a fan of Bitcoin. Protect your portfolio from inflation this way.

  • Suze Orman: These 5 moves will keep you out of the poorhouse in retirement

    When it comes down to it, the greatest threat to your comfort in retirement is you.