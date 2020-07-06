Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Anymore

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) was in 12 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. ETH shareholders have witnessed a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds of late. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with ETH holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ETH isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

What have hedge funds been doing with Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -14% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 17 hedge funds with a bullish position in ETH a year ago. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).