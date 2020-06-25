Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) Anymore

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST).

Is Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) a buy here? The smart money is becoming less confident. The number of bullish hedge fund bets dropped by 6 lately. Our calculations also showed that AQST isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators.

With all of this in mind let's check out the latest hedge fund action encompassing Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST).

What have hedge funds been doing with Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)?

At Q1's end, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -40% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in AQST over the last 18 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Perceptive Advisors, managed by Joseph Edelman, holds the number one position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST). Perceptive Advisors has a $3.8 million position in the stock, comprising 0.1% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by DG Capital Management, led by Dov Gertzulin, holding a $1.2 million position; the fund has 1.9% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other professional money managers that hold long positions include Kamran Moghtaderi's Eversept Partners, Renaissance Technologies and Israel Englander's Millennium Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position DG Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST), around 1.89% of its 13F portfolio. Eversept Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.17 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AQST.