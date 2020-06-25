Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About J Alexander’s Holdings Inc (JAX) Anymore

In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think J Alexander's Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably, but their consensus stock picks historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Is J Alexander's Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) worth your attention right now? Hedge funds are in a pessimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions retreated by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that JAX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). JAX was in 9 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 10 hedge funds in our database with JAX positions at the end of the previous quarter.

How are hedge funds trading J Alexander's Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -10% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards JAX over the last 18 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in J Alexander's Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) was held by Ancora Advisors, which reported holding $4.3 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Marathon Partners with a $2.1 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Renaissance Technologies, Arrowstreet Capital, and GLG Partners. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Marathon Partners allocated the biggest weight to J Alexander's Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX), around 1.32% of its 13F portfolio. Ancora Advisors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.2 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to JAX.