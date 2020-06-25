Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) Anymore

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) based on that data.

Is Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) a buy right now? Prominent investors are taking a pessimistic view. The number of long hedge fund bets were trimmed by 3 lately. Our calculations also showed that CVGI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most stock holders, hedge funds are seen as underperforming, old investment vehicles of years past. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading today, We look at the elite of this group, around 850 funds. These money managers shepherd most of the smart money's total capital, and by tracking their highest performing stock picks, Insider Monkey has revealed a number of investment strategies that have historically outstripped the market.

Now let's check out the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI).

What have hedge funds been doing with Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -25% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 14 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CVGI a year ago. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI), which was worth $3.8 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Royce & Associates which amassed $2.5 million worth of shares. AQR Capital Management, DC Capital Partners, and Arrowstreet Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position DC Capital Partners allocated the biggest weight to Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI), around 5.03% of its 13F portfolio. Zebra Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.06 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CVGI.