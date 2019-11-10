Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Anymore

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing more than 730 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds' portfolio positions as of June 28th, 2019. In this article we are going to take a look at smart money sentiment towards Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM).

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has seen a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds in recent months. Our calculations also showed that SCM isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds' large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016.

Now we're going to take a gander at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM).

How are hedge funds trading Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 4 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -33% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SCM over the last 16 quarters. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).