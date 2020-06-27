Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Anymore

The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million equity holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn't the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds' positions on March 31st, about a week after the S&P 500 Index bottomed. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of more than 821 of those established hedge funds and famous value investors' filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) based on those filings.

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has seen a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers in recent months. KFRC was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 22 hedge funds in our database with KFRC holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that KFRC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

[caption id="attachment_30621" align="aligncenter" width="392"] Cliff Asness of AQR Capital Management[/caption]

How have hedgies been trading Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -32% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 22 hedge funds with a bullish position in KFRC a year ago. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).