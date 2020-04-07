Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Redfin Corporation (RDFN) Anymore

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the fourth quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) based on that data.

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. RDFN investors should be aware of a decrease in hedge fund interest recently. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with RDFN positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that RDFN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 41 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 35.3% through March 3rd. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Now let's take a gander at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN).

What does smart money think about Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -6% from the third quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 7 hedge funds with a bullish position in RDFN a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.