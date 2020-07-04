Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About SP Plus Corp (SP) Anymore

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. SP investors should be aware of a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers of late. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with SP positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that SP isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To the average investor there are many formulas investors put to use to assess stocks. Some of the less utilized formulas are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best hedge fund managers can outpace the broader indices by a solid amount (see the details here).

Now let's review the fresh hedge fund action regarding SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP).

What does smart money think about SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -15% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 14 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in SP a year ago. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, P2 Capital Partners held the most valuable stake in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP), which was worth $33.1 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $13.2 million worth of shares. Millennium Management, Intrepid Capital Management, and AQR Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position P2 Capital Partners allocated the biggest weight to SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP), around 3.96% of its 13F portfolio. Intrepid Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 2.99 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SP.