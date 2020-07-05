Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) Anymore

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) has experienced a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds lately. Our calculations also showed that ATGE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Now let's take a look at the key hedge fund action encompassing Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Hedge fund activity in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -40% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 16 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ATGE a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.