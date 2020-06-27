Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) Anymore

In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds think Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) is a good investment right now. We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It's not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to predict the winners in the stock market.

Is Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) a good investment right now? Money managers are reducing their bets on the stock. The number of long hedge fund positions were cut by 6 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that KRNY isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). KRNY was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 21 hedge funds in our database with KRNY positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 101% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

[caption id="attachment_746830" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Matthew Hulsizer of PEAK6 Capital[/caption]

Matthew Hulsizer PEAK6 Capital More

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, blockchain technology's influence will go beyond online payments. So, we are checking out this futurist's moonshot opportunities in tech stocks. We interview hedge fund managers and ask them about their best ideas. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now let's take a glance at the key hedge fund action regarding Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY).

How are hedge funds trading Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -29% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 16 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in KRNY a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Is KRNY A Good Stock To Buy? More

The largest stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $50.7 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Castine Capital Management with a $7.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Prospector Partners, Ancora Advisors, and Winton Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Castine Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY), around 4.01% of its 13F portfolio. Swift Run Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 1.97 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to KRNY.