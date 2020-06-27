Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) Anymore

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors' consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Is Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) a buy here? Money managers are taking a pessimistic view. The number of bullish hedge fund positions shrunk by 6 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that RCKT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). RCKT was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 21 hedge funds in our database with RCKT positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

With all of this in mind let's go over the recent hedge fund action regarding Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT).

How are hedge funds trading Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -29% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 13 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in RCKT a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) was held by Tang Capital Management, which reported holding $41.4 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Perceptive Advisors with a $30.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Deerfield Management, Cormorant Asset Management, and Citadel Investment Group. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Tang Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT), around 5.81% of its 13F portfolio. Ghost Tree Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 2.41 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to RCKT.