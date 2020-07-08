Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About GTT Communications Inc (GTT) Anymore

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) a healthy stock for your portfolio? The smart money was reducing their bets on the stock. The number of long hedge fund bets dropped by 8 lately. Our calculations also showed that GTT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). GTT was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 18 hedge funds in our database with GTT holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Now we're going to go over the fresh hedge fund action regarding GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT).

How are hedge funds trading GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -44% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 18 hedge funds with a bullish position in GTT a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Spruce House Investment Management was the largest shareholder of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT), with a stake worth $126.2 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Spruce House Investment Management was MFN Partners, which amassed a stake valued at $6.6 million. MIC Capital Partners, GMT Capital, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Spruce House Investment Management allocated the biggest weight to GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT), around 7.97% of its 13F portfolio. MIC Capital Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 3.11 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to GTT.