Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Weibo Corp (WB) Anymore

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) the right investment to pursue these days? Hedge funds were turning less bullish. The number of long hedge fund positions were cut by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that WB isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). WB was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 11 hedge funds in our database with WB holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Keeping this in mind let's take a look at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Hedge fund activity in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

At Q1's end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -9% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in WB over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).