Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About SeaDrill Limited (SDRL)

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards SeaDrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

SeaDrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. SDRL has experienced a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money of late. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with SDRL positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that SDRL isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In today’s marketplace there are tons of metrics market participants use to grade stocks. A couple of the most under-the-radar metrics are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top fund managers can trounce the broader indices by a solid margin (see the details here).

Hedge fund activity in SeaDrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)

At Q1's end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -17% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in SDRL over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, Brian J. Higgins's King Street Capital has the most valuable position in SeaDrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL), worth close to $2.9 million, corresponding to 0.3% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Stephen Mildenhall of Contrarius Investment Management, with a $2 million position; 0.3% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Remaining hedge funds and institutional investors with similar optimism comprise Crispin Odey's Odey Asset Management Group, Himanshu H. Shah's Shah Capital Management and Paul Marshall and Ian Wace's Marshall Wace LLP. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Shah Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to SeaDrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL), around 0.9% of its 13F portfolio. King Street Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.32 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SDRL.