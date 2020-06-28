Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Anymore

The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million equity holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn't the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds' positions on March 31st, about a week after the S&P 500 Index bottomed. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of more than 821 of those established hedge funds and famous value investors' filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) based on those filings.

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) investors should be aware of a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds of late. IOSP was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 18 hedge funds in our database with IOSP positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that IOSP isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

At the moment there are a lot of gauges stock traders employ to size up their stock investments. Two of the best gauges are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite fund managers can outperform their index-focused peers by a healthy amount (see the details here).

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, blockchain technology's influence will go beyond online payments. So, we are checking out this futurist's moonshot opportunities in tech stocks. We interview hedge fund managers and ask them about their best ideas. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now let's take a peek at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Hedge fund activity in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

At Q1's end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -22% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 14 hedge funds with a bullish position in IOSP a year ago. With hedge funds' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Royce & Associates held the most valuable stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP), which was worth $48.4 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Marshall Wace LLP which amassed $4.5 million worth of shares. Arrowstreet Capital, Gotham Asset Management, and GLG Partners were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Zebra Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP), around 1.04% of its 13F portfolio. Royce & Associates is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.66 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to IOSP.