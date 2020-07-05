Hedge Funds Aren’t Impressed By Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 12 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. At the end of this article we will also compare SJR to other stocks including Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX), Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB), and ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) to get a better sense of its popularity. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most traders, hedge funds are viewed as slow, outdated investment vehicles of yesteryear. While there are more than 8000 funds trading at present, Our researchers look at the leaders of this club, approximately 850 funds. These investment experts handle the majority of all hedge funds' total capital, and by watching their finest stock picks, Insider Monkey has identified several investment strategies that have historically outperformed the broader indices. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outstripped the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per annum since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

[caption id="attachment_338854" align="aligncenter" width="395"] Steven Tananbaum of GoldenTree Asset Management[/caption]

Steven Tananbaum - GoldenTree Asset Management More

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. There is a lot of volatility in the markets and this presents amazing investment opportunities from time to time. For example, this trader claims to deliver juiced up returns with one trade a week, so we are checking out his highest conviction idea. A second trader claims to score lucrative profits by utilizing a "weekend trading strategy", so we look into his strategy's picks. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. We recently recommended several stocks partly inspired by legendary Bill Miller's investor letter. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now let's analyze the new hedge fund action encompassing Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR).

Hedge fund activity in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 12 hedge funds with a bullish position in SJR a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.