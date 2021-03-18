Toshiba Investors Back Hedge Fund’s Call to Probe AGM Result

Min Jeong Lee, Shoko Oda and Takako Taniguchi
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Investors of Toshiba Corp. delivered a stern rebuke to management, passing a resolution put forward by an overseas-based hedge fund to investigate the fairness of voting at the 2020 annual shareholders’ meeting.

The proposal by Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management, a secretive fund that is Toshiba’s largest shareholder, demanded a probe into voting at the company’s last AGM, where the fund says several investors were “unable to vote in a manner consistent with their intentions.”

The success of the motion heaps pressure on Toshiba’s board -- which has struggled to win investors’ confidence since an accounting scandal resulted in the sale of its crown-jewel memory-chip business -- and also shows progress in a government-led push for better management and greater shareholder rights.

Toshiba shares rose as much as 3.6% in Tokyo after the results of Thursday’s extraordinary shareholders’ meeting.

A separate proposal by San Francisco’s Farallon Capital Management asking management to seek shareholder approval for how it uses capital was rejected at the meeting. A breakdown of the results wasn’t immediately available.

At many such meetings in Japan, management typically wins regardless thanks to the backing of the country’s institutional investors. But defeat for the board on Effissimo’s proposal puts chief executive officer Nobuaki Kurumatani, a company outsider from the banking sector appointed in the wake of the company’s tumultuous accounting scandals who barely won reelection in 2020, under pressure ahead of the next director elections to be held this summer.

Voting Irregularities

Effissimo, which was founded by colleagues of the activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami, tried last year to have its co-founder Yoichiro Imai named to Toshiba’s board, along with other directors. When that proposal was rejected and management’s own slate of directors appointed instead, it was seen as a setback for activists who sought more influence at the conglomerate after years of accounting scandals and business missteps.

However, suspicion soon followed that the vote count had not been entirely above board. One shareholder with a 1.3% stake reported that its votes weren’t counted, despite being mailed several days before the deadline. In September, the Financial Times reported that Hiromichi Mizuno, the former chief investment officer of the Government Pension Investment Fund and a board member of Tesla, spoke to Harvard University’s endowment fund ahead of the vote, after which the fund abstained from voting.

In a response to Bloomberg News, Mizuno questioned why people assumed Effissimo’s proposal refers to Harvard. Effissimo’s proposal doesn’t mention Harvard by name, referring only to a “large shareholder,” though in a presentation about the EGM the fund cites media reports which mention the university.

A representative for Effissimo didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment before the vote.

The suspicions surrounding the voting prompted Effissimo to break years of silence and call for an extraordinary general meeting, seeking “reassurance that there has not been an assault on the integrity of shareholder voting.”

“Failure to perform a thorough and independent investigation will set a harmful precedent for Toshiba and Japan as a whole,” the hedge fund said in its presentation on Wednesday. “Only an independent investigation will help restore confidence in Toshiba.”

Before the vote, Toshiba said it sees “no validity or reasonable grounds” to further investigate the matter by electing investigators given that its audit committee has already examined it. It said conducting an “unnecessary investigation” into the voting issue would disrupt the day-to-day operation of Toshiba and have a significant impact on the running of the company.

Capital Plans

Days after Effissimo submitted its request in December, Farallon -- another fund that usually keeps a low profile -- joined the calls for a shareholder vote, this time asking management to seek shareholder approval for how it plans to allocate capital.

The U.S. hedge fund, which is the second-largest shareholder with a 5.8% stake, said there was a “lack of trust” between shareholders and management. It accused Toshiba of reneging on commitments detailed in a 2018 plan on how it would use its funds, and expressed concern about management’s plans to deploy its capital for M&A.

Toshiba denied any major alterations to its capital allocation plans.

“No changes have been made to the policies since the formulation of the ‘Toshiba Next Plan’” in 2018, the company said in a March 16 presentation. Farallon’s proposal to return cash to shareholders if they don’t approve spending plans “will completely destroy all seeds for medium-to-long-term growth.”

Despite the proposal being rejected, Thursday’s votes send “a clear message to the Toshiba Board and executive team: shareholders expect increased transparency and accountability,” Farallon said in a statement after the decision. The best way forward for Toshiba’s share price is “to improve corporate governance and embrace true engagement with its shareholders,” the statement said.

Corporate Bellwether

Regardless of the results, the controversy has put the company, once synonymous with the global ascent of corporate Japan, back in the spotlight. It narrowly avoided delisting in 2017 after multibillion-dollar losses at its Westinghouse U.S. nuclear unit pushed liabilities beyond its level of assets, and the confrontation comes just months after it won promotion back to the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s first section.

Once the world’s second-largest memory-chip maker after Samsung Electronics Co., it was forced to sell its prized semiconductor business and take an infusion of cash from a large contingent of more vocal shareholders -- a step which eased funding concerns but also led to the increased scrutiny that came to a head on Thursday.

Proxy firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis both advised investors to vote for Effissimo’s proposal to appoint three individuals to investigate the vote at 2020’s meeting. The California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest public pension fund in the U.S., also backed the proposal.

The proxy advisers were split on Farallon’s proposal: Glass Lewis recommended voting for it, while ISS advised against, saying it is “overly prescriptive.”

(Updates with results from shareholders’ meeting)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Double-Dip Recession Beckons for Covid Outperformer New Zealand

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand, a star performer in the battle against Covid-19, is facing the prospect of a double-dip recession as the impact of its closed border on the vital tourism industry hits home.The economy contracted 1.0% in the final three months of 2020, data showed Thursday in Wellington, and some economists are tipping it will shrink further in the current quarter. The wobble follows a V-shaped recovery from a first-half slump as the nation successfully eliminated community transmission of the virus.Now some of the stringent restrictions New Zealand employed to combat the pandemic, propelling it to the top of Bloomberg’s global Covid resilience rankings, are hindering growth. Tourism, once the country’s biggest foreign exchange earner, is reeling from a lack of overseas visitors. While a travel corridor with Australia is on the cards, there is little prospect of the border reopening more widely this year.The sustainability of New Zealand’s recovery had been questioned in light of the border closure, minor Covid outbreaks in largest city Auckland, and the slow distribution of vaccines. Six of 18 economists surveyed by Bloomberg tipped a contraction in the fourth quarter while the Reserve Bank last month projected zero growth, saying that ongoing uncertainty is expected to constrain business investment and household spending.“There will still be bumps in the recovery as long as you continue to have Covid-19 out there,” said Diana Mousina, senior economist at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. in Sydney. “We have to wait probably another year until the vaccine is rolled out to stop seeing some of this up-and-down or zig-zag movement.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The unexpected contraction in 4Q GDP highlights a dilemma economies across the world are set to face in 2021 -- what comes after the post-lockdown rebound has run its course? For this small economy, domestic virus elimination and substantive stimulus -- both monetary and fiscal -- probably won’t be sufficient to end a post-rebound economic lull until the global vaccination roll-out enables a re-opening of international borders.”-- James McIntyre, economistThe New Zealand dollar shrugged off the negative GDP print as traders focused on the still positive outlook. The currency was little changed at 72.45 U.S. cents at 1.03 p.m. in Wellington.After a 13.9% surge in the third quarter, the economy is just 0.9% smaller than it was before the onset of the pandemic.“The slight technical recession is more like turbulence after a massive aerial maneuver,” said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank Ltd. in Auckland. “It’s important to look forward. Vaccine rollouts and talks of a travel bubble with Australia should support solid growth into 2022.”The central bank has slashed interest rates and embarked on quantitative easing and term lending programs to drive down borrowing costs. That’s put a rocket under the housing market, with prices soaring to fresh records. The government is preparing a package of measures to rein in speculators, which it is expected to announce next week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Toshiba shareholders in landmark win for Japan corporate governance with vote for probe

    Toshiba Corp shareholders voted on Thursday in favour of an independent investigation into allegations that investors were pressured ahead of last year's annual general meeting - a watershed victory expected to spur more shareholder activism. The vote marks only the fourth time a shareholder motion has won approval in Japan and the first at a major company that is a household name, albeit one sullied by a string of scandals. It is also notable for the gravity of allegations that emerged after the AGM.

  • Oil Sags Again to Risk Longest Losing Run in More Than a Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s surge in 2021 has hit a soft patch after U.S. stockpiles rose again and the International Energy Agency said supplies are plentiful.West Texas Intermediate retreated for a fifth straight day, putting the U.S. benchmark on course for the longest losing run in more than a year. Brent also declined in London, with traders assessing global supply risks alongside a patchy recovery in consumption even as the coronavirus pandemic ebbs.Oil prices have backtracked this week despite the surprise OPEC+ decision earlier this month to extend output cuts, and the vaccine breakthroughs that had underpinned a narrative of a tightening market. OPEC and its allies could quickly deploy spare capacity to quash rallies, the IEA said in a report, while adding that demand won’t return to pre-virus levels until 2023.“Oil could trade in a range for the moment,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. While the rise in U.S. crude stockpiles probably soured near-term sentiment, “given the pace of global vaccination and economic recovery, we remain bullish on the energy complex,” said Lee.Oil’s outlook hinges in large part on the scope for further gains in consumption as nations battle the pandemic. Among positive signals, Japan’s government will recommend that the Tokyo area emergency be lifted on March 21. Still in Brazil, Covid-19 cases are expanding by record numbers, crimping activity.The renewed weakness in prices may vindicate the Saudi Arabian-led decision by OPEC+ at the alliance’s last meeting to extend curbs through April. The group next gathers on April 1 to set production levels for May.Brent’s prompt timespread was 44 cents in backwardation. While that’s a bullish pattern -- with near-term prices higher than those further out -- it’s down from 63 cents a week ago.Some support for crude and other commodities priced in the dollar may come from softness in the U.S. currency. The greenback fell 0.5% on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues continued to project near-zero interest rates through 2023 despite upgrading their U.S. outlook.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Electric ambitions drive Volkswagen's market value towards $150 billion

    Volkswagen's shares surged more than 9% on Tuesday, lifting its market value towards $150 billion as the world's second-largest carmaker gave more details about its ambitious expansion in electric driving. A day after unveiling plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe, the German company said it aimed to more than double deliveries of electric vehicles this year. "Our good performance in 2020, a year dominated by crisis, will give us momentum for accelerating our transformation," Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a statement.

  • Apollo SPAC and Vista Halt $15 Billion Merger Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- One of this year’s biggest blank-check mergers has been put on ice amid tremors in technology stocks and broader market volatility.Vista Equity Partners’ negotiations to merge three of its companies with acquisition firm Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in a $15 billion transaction have been halted, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public. It isn’t clear when or if talks will be revived.The talks centered on a merger featuring Vista’s Solera Holdings Inc., DealerSocket Inc. and Omnitracs. The halt comes after the Nasdaq Composite Index of more than 3,000 tech-related stocks has fallen 4% since Feb. 12 and posted three weekly declines in that span. It’s still up 4.9% this year.Amid a boom in issuance involving new SPACs and private investments in public equity, or PIPEs, some recent SPAC mergers have met a tepid response from investors. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. and Motion Acquisition Corp. closed Wednesday below the traditional SPAC IPO price of $10, after announcing mergers last week.Bloomberg reported the expanded deal involving the trio of technology companies that service the auto industry earlier this month.Representatives of Apollo and Vista declined to comment. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, led by Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Patel, raised $817 million in an initial public offering last year. The blank-check company’s shares closed at $10.12 on Wednesday, giving it a market value of about $1 billion.(Updates with new detail in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Tuya Is Poised to Raise $915 Million in U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuya Inc., a software company backed by New Enterprise Associates and Tencent Holdings Ltd., is on track to raise $915 million in a U.S. initial public offering priced above its marketed range, said a person familiar with the matter.The company on Wednesday told prospective investors it would sell American depositary shares for $21 each, the person said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. Tuya had marketed 43.59 million shares for $17 to $20 each.At $915 million, the listing will be the second-biggest U.S. IPO this year by a Chinese company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, after RLX Technology Inc. raised $1.6 billion in January.The shares, representing one Class A common share, would give the company a market value of $11.8 billion based on the outstanding stock listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.IFR first reported the share price guidance on Wednesday. A company spokesperson declined to comment.The company’s cloud computing platform is used by businesses to deploy, connect and manage large numbers and different types of smart devices, according to its filings. Tuya said it plans to use the IPO proceeds for research and development, investment in tech and infrastructure and other general corporate purposes.Tuya had a net loss of $67 million on revenue of $180 million in 2020.The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp. and China International Capital Corp. The shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TUYA.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jennifer Garner Says Her Family's ‘Yes Day’ Is All About the Kids: ‘A Little Breaking of the Rules’

    The actress — and mom of 3 — produces and stars in the new Netflix family comedy Yes Day

  • Billionaire Spotify Founder Plans to Cash In on MiFID Blind Spot

    (Bloomberg) -- The co-founder of Spotify is placing some of his estimated $6.1 billion fortune into a new investment firm that plans to unearth hidden gems overlooked by equity analysts.Martin Lorentzon, the Swedish serial entrepreneur who still retains an 11.1% holding in the music streamer, has bought a roughly 90% stake in Stockholm-based Cervantes Capital AB. The asset manager plans to look for companies that don’t get much attention from research units at the major banks.“The goal is to eventually build a large company in asset management and become a significant player in this segment,” Lorentzon told Bloomberg.European rules introduced in 2018, known as MiFID II, were designed to crack down on research conflicts by forcing equity analysts to specify a charge for their work (before the change, costs were incorporated into trading commissions). With the revised rules, banks and brokerages had to unbundle the fees they charged for research and trading, which led to a decline in focus on smaller and less traded stocks.Cervantes plans to channel its investment cash into under-analyzed companies with a market capitalization between 500 million kronor ($59 million) and 5 billion kronor.“I see great opportunities to invest in Swedish small and medium-sized companies,” Lorentzon said. “Sweden has fantastic entrepreneurs and good corporate governance.”The investment firm is run by fellow Swedes David Zaudy and Simon Kjellstrom, a former head of credit research at Carnegie Investment Bank. They declined to say how much Lorentzon spent on the Cervantes stake.“The Stockholm market has about 900 companies that are listed in one form or the other. Only 300 of them have research coverage, including paid research,” said Zaudy in an interview together with Kjellstrom. It’s “a good business opportunity to find undervalued and forgotten companies,” Zaudy said.“MiFID has separated execution from research,” Kjellstrom said. “This has made it unprofitable for the investment banks to cover some of the smaller and mid-sized companies that aren’t transaction intensive.”So far Cervantes, which was created in January, has bought into two Swedish listed companies, a 9.2% stake in Christian Berner Tech Trade AB and a 6% holding in software company Micro Systemation AB. The aim is to build a portfolio of 10 to 15 companies, with typical ownership stakes of 5% to 10% in each.“Our big challenge at the moment is that we have a lot of money we would like to put to work,” said Zaudy.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil prices end lower as U.S. supply climbs a 4th week and after IEA deems supercycle unlikely

    Oil futures end lower on Wednesday, after the U.S. government reported a fourth consecutive weekly climb in domestic crude inventories and International Energy Agency deemed a “supercycle” for the commodity unlikely.

  • New Type of Bond Cuts Investor Bonus for Missing ESG Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- So-called sustainability-linked bonds have been controversial because they often effectively reward investors when the issuer misses green or social performance goals. One Japanese firm is trying to change that.Nomura Research Institute Ltd. is selling such notes, but with a twist. Typically, the debt offers extra yield to investors if the borrower fails to meet ESG targets. In the case of NRI’s bonds, if it achieves its goals, the firm can redeem the debt early.That means that if NRI misses its targets, investors may be stuck with the bond for an extra period of time, though with a higher coupon in line with the longer maturity. Investors tend to prefer that bonds be called at the first opportunity possible to reduce the risk of interest-rate moves.The bonds, which are scheduled to price on Friday, are the first of their kind in Japan, according to the firm.For conventional sustainability-linked bonds, “investors wouldn’t want the issuer to meet its targets from an economical perspective, but from a sustainability perspective they want the goals to be achieved,” said Shinya Fukumoto, an assistant manager at the company’s finance and treasury department. “This is meant to get rid of that dilemma as much as possible.”NRI’s experimentation with the bond terms shows how the booming market for environmental, social and governance debt is still trying to figure out how best to structure securities that pay for green and social causes. There’s also been broader concerns in the market on the need to ensure that ESG debt is really paying for worthy projects and isn’t using misleading labels to undeservedly boost the image of companies.NRI is planning to sell 5 billion yen ($46 million) of the notes. The yield premium will be 21 basis points for the first 10.5 years and the coupon will be at least 0.32%, according to people familiar with the matter.The Tokyo-based think tank has set as its goals cutting greenhouse gas emissions and using more renewable energy at its data centers in 10 years’ time. If it hits those targets, NRI can redeem the bonds as early as Sept. 30, 2031, rather than the final due date of March 31, 2033.(Adds bond details in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brazil Central Bank Head Goes All-In With Bold Rate Hike Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- For Brazil’s central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto, it was time for a swift change of course.With inflation expectations quickly deteriorating, Campos Neto not only delivered the biggest interest rate increase in more than a decade but also signaled for the next meeting another hike of the same magnitude: 75 basis points, which boosted the Selic to 2.75% on late Wednesday and will likely take it to 3.5% in May.The move surprised all but one of the 42 economists surveyed by Bloomberg -- most of them expected a half-point increase -- and is likely to support the Brazilian currency, which has suffered amid investor concerns about excessive government spending. It also showed the central bank’s independence from a recent interventionist shift by President Jair Bolsonaro.Just a few months ago, policy makers were still committed to keeping borrowing costs at an all-time low of 2% for the “foreseeable future” as the pandemic caused a historic decline in economic activity. They dropped that pledge in January and now say the “extraordinary” level of monetary stimulus can no longer be sustained, even as the recovery falters amid a new and devastating wave of the coronavirus.“In the Committee’s evaluation, a swifter adjustment has the benefit of reducing the probability of not meeting the inflation target in 2021, as well as of keeping longer horizon expectations well anchored,” policy makers wrote in the statement accompanying their unanimous decision.Read More: Brazil Pushed Toward Tighter Money After Letting Virus Run LooseIt’s the biggest test yet for the inflation-fighting credentials of Campos Neto, a former treasury executive at Banco Santander SA who took the reins of the central bank in 2019. The cost of commodities such as oil is rising, and fiscal concerns are weakening the real and adding to price pressures. Analysts surveyed by the central bank have raised their 2021 inflation calls for 10 straight weeks despite the economic blow from the virus.“Policy makers are trying to get ahead of rapidly building inflation risks and the threat of an increase in fiscal risk premium in the real,” said Sacha Tihanyi, head of emerging Market Strategy at TD Securities. “A more aggressive trajectory is thus warranted in their view.”Bold Hike Puts Central Bank Ahead of the Curve: Inside BrazilThe decision makes Brazil the first Group of 20 nation to raise borrowing costs this year, though Turkey is expected to follow suit on Thursday. The move contrasts with that of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which earlier on Wednesday projected near-zero interest rates to last at least through 2023.What Bloomberg Economics Says“The central bank’s part-hawkish, part-dovish message leaves some questions open. The bank’s apparent intention is signaling that the rate adjustment will be fast but moderate. But if fiscal risks persist beyond the next policy meeting, it may need to revisit its plans.”-- Adriana Dupita, Latin America economistRead more here‘Bold Move’Fiscal concerns are on the rise in Brazil as congress backed a second yet smaller round of cash handouts to help the nation’s poor ride out the coronavirus crisis. With the virus death toll hitting records, authorities in populous states such as Minas Gerais and Sao Paulo are imposing the harshest restrictions yet on commerce. That may lead the Brazilian economy to contract again in the first quarter, after posting strong growth at the end of 2020.In that context, bank board members wrote that they decided to start a process of “partial normalization” of monetary policy. In other words, their strategy is likely to deliver strong and fast interest rate hikes without completely removing the monetary stimulus, according to Roberto Secemski, a Brazil economist at Barclays Plc.Policy makers acknowledged chances that the worsening of the pandemic may slow inflation. Still, consumer price forecasts have steadily risen, and are currently nearing the upper limit of the target range for this year.Annual inflation spiked to a four-year high of 5.2% in February, above this year’s target of 3.75%, which includes a tolerance margin of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points. Brazil’s real has plunged roughly 7% so far in 2021, fanning consumer price increases by making imports more expensive.“This was a bold move,” said Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. “Brazil’s central bank saw no option value in a very gradual rate normalization strategy.”(Recasts with details from central bank statement.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Cassava Sciences Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) were 19.2% higher as of 3:20 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. The big jump came after Jones Trading analyst Soumit Roy initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating. Roy set a one-year price target of $110, a 111% premium over Cassava's closing price on Tuesday.

  • Micron Exits 3D XPoint Business, Puts Fab Up for Sale. Analysts Stay Bullish.

    Micron shares are trading higher Wednesday, one day after the company announced plans to end production of 3D XPoint, a memory technology Micron had been jointly developing with Intel.

  • Covid: How ethnicity and wealth affect US vaccine rollout

    People belonging to ethnic minorities are less likely to have been vaccinated, despite being more likely to develop Covid.

  • As border crisis deepens, Biden official blames Trump’s ‘four years of mismanagement’

    Surge in unaccompanied children crossing the border presents ‘undoubtedly difficult’ challenges, DHS secretary Mayorkas tells Congress

  • Russia and Iran tried unsuccessfully to meddle in the 2020 election while China sat it out, US intelligence report says

    The declassified report also threw cold water on a GOP conspiracy theory about foreign interference with the 2020 voting process.

  • The Patriots spent $137 million on the opening day of free agency in an eyebrow-raising bonanza

    The Patriots have been the biggest spenders in NFL free agency, bolstering a roster that went a disappointing 7-9 last year.

  • S&P ends lower as investors eye Fed meeting

    The S&P retreated but the Nasdaq eked out a gain in a choppy session Tuesday as investors anxiously awaited the result of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting. Fears about rising interest rates and an overheating economy have investors fixated on the Fed’s meeting, where policymakers are likely to raise economic forecasts but repeat their pledge to remain accommodative. Vespula Capital President Jeff Tomasulo: “To me, they’re really focusing on the Fed, right. That’s what we have today, tomorrow, and I think there are still a little shockwaves from interest rates.”Investors bought tech stocks and sold recent winners like energy and financial stocks, dragging the Dow down four-tenth percent and S&P 500 two-tenth percent. The Nasdaq shed some of its earlier momentum but a rise in Apple helped lift the index a tenth percent. Apple shares gained 1% after Evercore ISI hiked its price target on the iPhone maker’s shares. Also boosting the Nasdaq: shares of Starbucks rose 2%. BTIG upgraded the coffeehouse chain to “buy” from “neutral,” citing strong sales and earnings outlook. Ford was the S&P 500’s second biggest decliner, falling 5%. The automaker announced a $2 billion convertible debt deal.

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes