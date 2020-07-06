Hedge Funds Are Betting On Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE)

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) a healthy stock for your portfolio? Prominent investors were turning bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund bets increased by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that ASTE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

What have hedge funds been doing with Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 11% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ASTE over the last 18 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, GAMCO Investors, managed by Mario Gabelli, holds the number one position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). GAMCO Investors has a $44.5 million position in the stock, comprising 0.5% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Adage Capital Management, led by Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson, holding a $35 million position; 0.1% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other hedge funds and institutional investors that hold long positions contain Chuck Royce's Royce & Associates, Jeffrey Moskowitz's Harvey Partners and Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell's Arrowstreet Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Harvey Partners allocated the biggest weight to Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE), around 5.05% of its 13F portfolio. GAMCO Investors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.53 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ASTE.