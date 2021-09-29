Hedge Funds Are Betting On Geopark Ltd (GPRK)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in these filings, which are based on their June 30th holdings, data that is available nowhere else. Should you consider Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) for your portfolio? We'll look to this invaluable collective wisdom for the answer.

Is Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) a good stock to buy now? Prominent investors were in a bullish mood. The number of long hedge fund positions rose by 2 lately. Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. The all time high for this statistic is 13. Our calculations also showed that GPRK isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings). There were 8 hedge funds in our database with GPRK holdings at the end of March.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 79 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Do Hedge Funds Think GPRK Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of June, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 25% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 13 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in GPRK a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Renaissance Technologies has the most valuable position in Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK), worth close to $49.1 million, amounting to 0.1% of its total 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Encompass Capital Advisors, managed by Todd J. Kantor, which holds a $20.6 million position; the fund has 1.4% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other professional money managers that hold long positions consist of D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw, John Overdeck and David Siegel's Two Sigma Advisors and Chuck Royce's Royce & Associates. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Encompass Capital Advisors allocated the biggest weight to Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK), around 1.44% of its 13F portfolio. Renaissance Technologies is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.06 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to GPRK.

As aggregate interest increased, some big names were leading the bulls' herd. Prelude Capital (previously Springbok Capital), managed by Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle, initiated the largest position in Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK). Prelude Capital (previously Springbok Capital) had $0.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group also made a $0.1 million investment in the stock during the quarter.

Let's go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK). We will take a look at Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP), Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG), Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX), Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC), Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN), Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS), and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE). This group of stocks' market valuations are closest to GPRK's market valuation.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position KRP,10,21242,4 TIG,10,58176,-1 BTX,1,718,-1 HBNC,10,12852,2 GDYN,15,41366,3 ATOS,5,19224,-1 XENE,28,413577,1 Average,11.3,81022,1 [/table]

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11.3 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $81 million. That figure was $79 million in GPRK's case. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for GPRK is 46.7. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly negative signal and we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 25.7% in 2021 through September 27th and surpassed the market again by 6.2 percentage points. Unfortunately GPRK wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); GPRK investors were disappointed as the stock returned -10.9% since the end of June (through 9/27) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as most of these stocks already outperformed the market in 2021.

