Hedge Funds Are Betting On SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW)

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing 835 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds' portfolio positions as of December 31st, 2019. In this article we are going to take a look at smart money sentiment towards SPX FLOW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLOW).

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLOW) investors should pay attention to an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds recently. FLOW was in 16 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with FLOW holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that FLOW isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

According to most stock holders, hedge funds are viewed as worthless, old investment tools of years past. While there are greater than 8000 funds with their doors open at the moment, Our researchers look at the top tier of this club, approximately 850 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors orchestrate the lion's share of all hedge funds' total asset base, and by keeping track of their first-class stock picks, Insider Monkey has come up with various investment strategies that have historically defeated the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy exceeded the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per year since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 35.3% since February 2017 (through March 3rd) even though the market was up more than 35% during the same period. We just shared a list of 7 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

With all of this in mind we're going to take a peek at the key hedge fund action surrounding SPX FLOW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLOW).

How are hedge funds trading SPX FLOW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLOW)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2020, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 33% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 20 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in FLOW a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.