Hedge Funds Are Betting On Sterling Check Corp. (STER)

Abigail Fisher
·5 min read

The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of September 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive review of these public filings is finally over, so this article is set to reveal the smart money sentiment towards Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER).

Is Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) a cheap investment now? Hedge funds were taking a bullish view. The number of bullish hedge fund bets improved by 22 recently. Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) was in 22 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of September. Our calculations also showed that STER isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium prices have more than doubled over the past year, so we go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. With all of this in mind let's check out the key hedge fund action regarding Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER).

Stuart Zimmer Zimmer Partners
Stuart Zimmer Zimmer Partners

Stuart Zimmer of Zimmer Partners

Do Hedge Funds Think STER Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2021, a total of 22 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 22 from the previous quarter. By comparison, 0 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in STER a year ago. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors, managed by Ryan Tolkin (CIO), holds the most valuable position in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) . Schonfeld Strategic Advisors has a $21.4 million position in the stock, comprising 0.2% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Ira Unschuld of Brant Point Investment Management, with a $10.2 million position; 0.9% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Some other hedge funds and institutional investors that hold long positions consist of Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group, Stuart J. Zimmer's Zimmer Partners and Gregg Moskowitz's Interval Partners. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Brant Point Investment Management allocated the biggest weight to Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) , around 0.88% of its 13F portfolio. Pinz Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.71 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to STER.

Consequently, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors, managed by Ryan Tolkin (CIO), initiated the most valuable position in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) . Schonfeld Strategic Advisors had $21.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ira Unschuld's Brant Point Investment Management also initiated a $10.2 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group, Stuart J. Zimmer's Zimmer Partners, and Gregg Moskowitz's Interval Partners.

Let's check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) . We will take a look at WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS), Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA), Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR), Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA), SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC), and Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). This group of stocks' market values match STER's market value.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position WSFS,10,79352,-1 EVA,8,341707,-1 WGO,24,357955,0 CRSR,13,42781,-1 ACA,15,154626,3 SPXC,13,38841,2 RMBS,21,322009,1 Average,14.9,191039,0.4 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.9 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $191 million. That figure was $84 million in STER's case. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for STER is 80. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly positive signal but we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 29.6% in 2021 and beat the market again by 3.6 percentage points. Unfortunately STER wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on STER were disappointed as the stock returned -21% since the end of September (through 12/31) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Sterling Check Corp.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • 4 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    With the stock market still trading around record levels and interest rates exceptionally low, finding yield in the current market is tough. Right now, some of the highest-yielding stocks are in the mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) space; however, that sector is risky given that the Fed is going to raise interest rates and vastly reduce its purchases of mortgage-backed securities. Here are some REITs that have a decent yield and are either highly safe or will benefit from the current rise in commodities and real estate.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • J.P. Morgan Bullish on These 3 Dividend Stocks for up to 9% Yield

    When it comes to forecasting the year ahead, it’s only natural to turn to the experts. No one has a crystal ball, to show what’s coming up, but the market’s most successful players – major league investors, corporate CEOs, financial gurus – have built their reputations by correctly interpreting the current signs, and following them to returns and profits. JPMorgan's Jaime Dimon stands tall in this company. Dimon heads the largest of the US banking firms; JPM controls $3.79 trillion in total asse

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Rivian Screwed Up. Here's How It Can Do Better.

    As I write this, it's only Tuesday morning -- but electric-vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) is already having a tough week. Rivian investors woke up Tuesday to two unhappy (and maybe related) bits of news. First, did you know that the company's chief operating officer, Rod Copes, left in December?

  • World’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- It was once hailed as the future of Chinese banking, a privately run lender that would mint money by outmaneuvering its state-owned rivals.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameA

  • J.P. Morgan’s 2 Stock Picks With Over 80% Upside Potential

    Less than two weeks into the new year, the key question is coming clear: should we buy the dip? The markets are swooning a bit, so far in January. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are registering losses in 2022’s cumulative trading sessions – 2% on the S&P, and 4.5% on the NASDAQ. A combination of headwinds and tailwinds are pushing on equities. The former include the Omicron wave of COVID-19, as well as ongoing disruptions in the supply chains and labor markets. On the positive side, Omicron is

  • Stimulus Update: $5,000 in Stimulus Money Can Soon Be Claimed by These Americans

    Under the current law, many Americans will unfortunately not receive any coronavirus stimulus money in 2022. Lawmakers have shown no recent interest in providing a fourth stimulus check. The group of people who can claim $5,000 in stimulus money in 2022 includes individuals who added a new child to their family in 2021.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.

  • My Top Dividend Stock to Buy for 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)

    Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) have quietly gained 9% year to date as the energy sector continues to outperform the broader market. The largest natural gas pipeline infrastructure company in the U.S. is expected to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results in about a week. Let's dive into Kinder Morgan's business and its 6.3% dividend yield to see what makes it a top dividend stock for 2022.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • My Top Growth Stock to Buy for 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)

    When scanning the horizon for a top growth stock to buy in 2022, up-and-coming electric-vehicle (EV) player, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) looks like an option worth considering. To its credit, Lucid raised $4.4 billion in net cash from its merger with a special purpose acquisition company called Churchill Capital IV in July, then another $1.75 billion from a convertible senior-note offering with an initial conversion rate of $54.78 per Lucid share -- significantly above the current stock price. As of its 2021 third quarter, Lucid has 16 studios (its version of a vehicle showroom and sales site) and service centers in the U.S. and Canada located in key markets and major cities.

  • 5 Best Stocks to Buy in January and Hold Forever

    Healthcare is complex with many players, but identifying the blue-chip stocks that have evolved with the industry over time can lead to peace of mind and stellar returns. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is one of the largest drug companies in the world and a leader in mRNA technology for producing vaccines. For perspective, Pfizer's whole business did $42 billion in 2020 -- before the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto Get New Ratings. The Call Is to Buy Them All.

    Macquarie analyst Erica Chen launched coverage of three U.S. listed Chinese electric vehicle makers on Wednesday.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Stocks To Hold for the Next 20 Years

    With this much data creation in the world, many businesses have been built to help store, monitor, and analyze the massive influx. Here's why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) are all growing tech stocks worth buying and holding for the next two decades. Businesses receive data from almost every part of their business.

  • Turbine Collapse Spurs TransAlta to Rebuild Canada Wind Farm

    (Bloomberg) -- A Canadian renewable-power company will replace foundations at a New Brunswick wind farm after engineers determined a turbine collapse in October stemmed from design flaws.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccin

  • Will Bank of America Stock Hit $100 in 2022?

    Bank of America's (NYSE: BAC) business transformation since the depths of the financial crisis has been simply remarkable under Brian Moynihan's leadership. Over the past 10 years, Bank of America has delivered a staggering 820% total return, and investors who bought during the worst points of the financial crisis have done even better. With several catalysts that could drive profits higher in 2022 and beyond, could Bank of America, which currently trades for about $49, reach $100 within the next year?