Hedge Funds Are Betting On Vicor Corp (VICR)

In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably, but their consensus stock picks historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. VICR has experienced an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds lately. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with VICR positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that VICR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

At the moment there are many methods stock market investors put to use to evaluate their holdings. A pair of the best methods are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top money managers can outpace the market by a superb amount (see the details here).

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, blockchain technology's influence will go beyond online payments. So, we are checking out this futurist's moonshot opportunities in tech stocks. We interview hedge fund managers and ask them about their best ideas. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. With all of this in mind let's go over the recent hedge fund action regarding Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

What does smart money think about Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 17% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in VICR over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Driehaus Capital held the most valuable stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR), which was worth $11.6 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Manatuck Hill Partners which amassed $6.9 million worth of shares. Trellus Management Company, PEAK6 Capital Management, and Portolan Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Trellus Management Company allocated the biggest weight to Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR), around 10.38% of its 13F portfolio. Manatuck Hill Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 6.34 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to VICR.