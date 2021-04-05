Hedge Funds Boost Short Yen Bets to Highest in Two Years

1 / 2

Hedge Funds Boost Short Yen Bets to Highest in Two Years

Ruth Carson and Chikako Mogi
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds are the most bearish on the yen in more than two years as expectations for the world’s post-pandemic recovery mount.

Futures and options speculators have added to yen shorts for three straight weeks after being long the Japanese currency as recently as a month ago, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The speed of the reversal partly explains the yen’s slide last week, when it dropped beyond the level of 110 per dollar for the first time in a year.

Many strategists say the yen is likely to extend declines -- reversing earlier calls for it to strengthen to 100 -- as rising U.S. Treasury yields and better-than-expected economic data turbo-charge the global reflation trade. Japan’s currency has dropped against all its Group-of-10 peers this year, including a loss of 6.7% against the dollar.

“Yen selling is likely to largely stay intact until the U.S. economy strengthens to the point where markets expect the Federal Reserve to start tapering,” said Toshiya Yamauchi, chief manager for foreign-exchange margin trading at Ueda Harlow in Tokyo. “There’s still scope for more increases in net yen shorts.”

Leveraged funds increased net yen shorts to 48,510 contracts in week through March 30, the most since January 2019, CFTC data show. They were net long as recently as Feb. 16. Asset managers have also trimmed long positions.

The yen traded at 110.61 per dollar at 11 a.m. in London Monday after touching 110.97 last week. The currency’s decline has mirrored a selloff in Treasuries, with U.S. 10-year yields jumping around 80 basis points this year.

Beyond 112

The yen is likely to fall another 3% to 4% against a basket of G-10 currencies, according to Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. RBC Capital Markets predicts climbing U.S. yields may prove “toxic” for the currency and may push it through the 112 level, a view shared by Mizuho Securities Co.

“Speculators are boosting yen short positions as the stock-market rally drives risk-on sentiment,” said Shinsuke Kajita, chief strategist at Resona Holdings Inc. in Tokyo. “They’re also reflecting the prospect of the U.S. starting to price in rate increases at some point while the Bank of Japan last month showed more emphasis for easing.”

Not everyone is bearish on the yen.

Japan’s currency will bounce back to 108 per dollar over the next three months before strengthening to 103 over a one-year horizon, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in a note published Friday. The yen will see some near-term upside as the market digests U.S. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposal, according to Office Fukaya Consulting.

Read More: Goldman Axes Short Dollar Call as Higher U.S. Yields Spoil Bet

The yen has become “quite oversold and under-loved, so it’s getting ripe for a bounce,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “With hedge funds short positions so large, there’s a risk that they’ll get squeezed.”

The yen’s decline is coinciding with the euro’s.

Hedge funds extended net shorts on the common currency to the most since July as the eurozone struggles with slow vaccination rollouts and renewed lockdowns.

“With France going back into lockdown and Italy and Germany extending partial lockdowns, the weak eurozone outlook is carrying over into Q2,” Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., wrote in a note. The euro “is still on track to test the November low near $1.1605,” he said.

(Adds comments from Goldman Sachs in 10th paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaires push to derail hedge fund takeover of local newspapers

    Two unlikely billionaires may be close derailing a massive newspaper deal that would've likely resulted in the loss of hundreds of local journalism jobs across the country. Driving the news: Maryland hotel magnate Stewart Bainum Jr. and Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss have reportedly agreed to put up more than $600 million of their own money to help finance a roughly $680 million bid for Tribune Publishing, the parent to many of America's most iconic newspapers.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The billionaires' bid, according to The Wall Street Journal, can now be recommended for consideration by Tribune's board to its shareholders over a cheaper bid from private equity giant Alden Global Capital. In February, Alden said it would buy out the remainder of Tribune Publishing, the parent company to the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News and other local papers, in a deal valuing Tribune at roughly $630 million. On Sunday, The Journal reported that Banium Jr. and Wyss were able to secure the financing for their bid after originally proposing to put up $200 million of their own dollars. Alden will have four days to come up with a higher bid, or else risk losing the deal, per The Journal.Be smart: Alden Global Capital is a hedge fund known for cutting journalists at local papers to maximize profits. It has spent years positioning itself as Tribune’s presumed buyer, by incrementally increasing its stake in the publicly-traded company. The Journal reported that publicly pleas from Chicago Tribune journalists to save the paper from Alden’s anticipated destruction is what inspired Wyss to make the bid.Last weekend, The New York Times' reported that Wyss was joining Bainum Jr. in his bid for the Tribune papers, with plans to own Chicago Tribune. Bainum Jr. originally said he would buy the Baltimore Sun, The Capital Gazette in Annapolis, and a few other smaller Maryland papers from Tribune for a reported $65 million to spin the news group into a non-profit.The Journal reports that Banium Jr. is still planning to spin the Margland-based papers into non-profits, and out them in control of private trusts. Be smart: Other wealthy individuals are apparently eyeing ways to help save their local papers from Alden’s potential takeover.Last week, The Journal reported that a Florida investor named Mason Slaine, who is a minority investor in Tribune, was willing to put up $100 million in the bid for Tribune being led by Bainum Jr.The WSJ noted Sunday that Slaine is not included in the new bid submitted to Trubune's Board from Banium Jr. and Wyss. Slaine was reportedly eyeing ownership of Tribune’s two Florida papers, the Orlando Sentinel and the Sun Sentinel in Fort Lauderdale.Last weekend, the Morning Call, a paper representing Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania that's owned by Tribune Publishing, reported that a Manhattan investor was the mystery bidder behind a $30-$40 million offer for the paper. Go deeper: Billionaires scoop up news outlets as new form of philanthropy.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 10 Best Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Larry Robbins

    In this article we presented 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Larry Robbins. Click to skip our detailed discussion on Robbins’ investment strategy and see 5 Best Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Larry Robbins. Larry Robbins is an American billionaire and hedge fund manager who founded Glenview Capital Management in 2000. As […]

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Returns to Yen Market With Bond

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. kicked off a multi-tranche yen bond deal on Monday, several months after announcing investments in Japan’s biggest trading companies.Berkshire Hathaway is offering yen notes for a third straight year, targeting a four-part yen deal that may price Thursday, according to an email from JPMorgan Chase & Co., one of the bookrunners on the deal. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The conglomerate sold 430 billion yen ($3.89 billion) of the securities in its inaugural deal in 2019, which was one of the largest-ever sales by a foreign issuer in yen.The U.S. firm said in August that it had acquired stakes of about 5% in Itochu Corp., Marubeni Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co. and Sumitomo Corp. Buffett, chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway, didn’t make any major investment in 2020, but the company bought up its own stock and is sitting on $138 billion of cash.The company said last year that it planned to hold its Japanese trading house investments for the long term and that it could increase its holding in any of the five to as much as 9.9%.Berkshire Hathaway also plans to refinance $1 billion of notes that matured on March 15 from the proposed yen debt offering, according to the deal terms.Debt DemandDemand for corporate bonds in the yen market has been solid this year as the Bank of Japan’s negative interest-rate policy has kept yields on company debt from rising much, despite volatility. Nagoya Railroad Co.’s five-year bond, which priced with a coupon of 0.09% last month, garnered demand almost nine times the issuance size.Berkshire Hathaway is offering a five-year bond at 17-20 basis points over mid-swaps, which at current market levels is equivalent to a coupon of about 0.2%. The deal also includes 10-year, 15-year and 20-year notes, with expected ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings higher than those given to Japanese sovereign debt.Debt sales in yen by foreign issuers typically pay Japanese investors more spread than local issuers of comparable credit quality because of perceived additional risks. Yen bond sales from non-Japanese borrowers this year, however, are running at a record low of about 264 billion yen, as central bank stimulus in other regions has made the yen market less attractive.Berkshire Hathaway has yen bonds maturing as early as 2023 and as late as 2060. While the 2023 note has returned about 0.01% this year, longer-dated notes have slumped as their yields have risen more. The price on the 2060 note dropped to 92.55 yen on Friday from 97.3 yen at the end of last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.(Adds chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Invest in 2021 For Long-Term Profits

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 best stocks to invest in 2021 for long-term profits. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks’ outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for bank stocks and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Invest in 2021 For Long-Term […]

  • This Tiny Country Could Become Europe’s Newest Oil Producer

    The tiny ex-Yugoslavian Republic of Montenegro has seen its first wildcat well drilled by the ENI-NOVATEK tandem and the results should come in within the next 4 to 5-months

  • Dominion: will one Canadian company bring down Trump's empire of disinformation?

    Dominion has filed defamation lawsuits against several Trump allies for pushing election ‘radioactive falsehoods’ – could it triumph? A Dominion voting machine in Georgia. Last month Dominion filed a $1.6bn defamation suit against Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News, accusing it of trying to boost ratings by amplifying the bogus claims. Photograph: John Bazemore/AP When Donald Trump and his allies pushed the “big lie” of voter fraud and a stolen election, it seemed nothing could stop them spreading disinformation with impunity. Politicians and activists’ pleas fell on deaf ears. TV networks and newspapers fact-checked in vain. Social media giants proved impotent. But now a little-known tech company, founded 18 years ago in Canada, has the conspiracy theorists running scared. The key: suing them for defamation, potentially for billions of dollars. “Libel laws may prove to be a very old mechanism to deal with a very new phenomenon of massive disinformation,” said Bob Shrum, a Democratic strategist. “We have all these fact checkers but lots of people don’t care. Nothing else seems to work, so maybe this will.” The David in this David and Goliath story is Dominion Voting Systems, an election machine company named after Canada’s Dominion Elections Act of 1920. Its main offices are in Toronto and Denver and it describes itself as the leading supplier of US election technology. It says it serves more than 40% of American voters, with customers in 28 states. But the 2020 election put a target on its back. As the White House slipped away and Trump desperately pushed groundless claims of voter fraud, his lawyers and cheerleaders falsely alleged Dominion had rigged the polls in favour of Joe Biden. Among the more baroque conspiracy theories was that Dominion changed votes through algorithms in its voting machines that were created in Venezuela to rig elections for the late dictator Hugo Chávez. The truth matters. Lies have consequences Dominion Voting Systems It was laughable but also potentially devastating to Dominion’s reputation and ruinous to its business. It also fed a cocktail of conspiracy theories that fuelled Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol on 6 January, as Congress moved to certify the election results. Five people died, including an officer of the Capitol police. The company is fighting back. It filed $1.3bn defamation lawsuits against Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell, for pushing the allegations without evidence. Separately, Dominion’s security director, Eric Coomer, launched a suit against the Trump campaign, Giuliani, Powell and some conservative media figures and outlets, saying he had been forced into hiding by death threats. Then came the big one. Last month Dominion filed a $1.6bn defamation suit against Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News, accusing it of trying to boost ratings by amplifying the bogus claims. “The truth matters,” Dominion’s lawyers wrote in the complaint. “Lies have consequences. Fox sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process. If this case does not rise to the level of defamation by a broadcaster, then nothing does.” The suit argues that Fox hosts and guests “took a small flame and turned it into a forest fire” by broadcasting wild assertions that Dominion systems changed votes and ignoring repeated efforts by the company to set the record straight. “Radioactive falsehoods” spread by Fox News will cost Dominion $600m over the next eight years, according to the lawsuit, and have resulted in Dominion employees being harassed and the company losing major contracts in Georgia and Louisiana. Fox fiercely disputes the charge. It said in a statement: “Fox News Media is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court.” Other conservative outlets have also raised objections. Chris Ruddy, chief executive of Newsmax, said: “We think all of these suits are an infringement on press freedom as it relates to media organisations. There were the years of Russian collusion investigations when all of the major cable networks reported unsubstantiated claims. I think Fox was reporting the news and certainly Newsmax was.” But some observers believe Dominion has a strong case. Norman Eisen, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said: “Dominion has an outstanding prospect in its litigation against Fox for the simple reason that Fox knowingly broadcast over and over again the most outrageous and clear lies. You should not have a major television outlet that is a megaphone for outrageous falsehoods about the election Norman Eisen “Certainly there are protections under the first amendment and otherwise but this is so far outside the bounds, such a clear case, that I think Fox is looking at a very serious legal exposure here and that’s the way it should be. “You should not have a major television outlet that is able day after day to provide a megaphone for outrageous falsehoods having to do with the election, one that helped trigger a violent insurrection on 6 January. They should not be able to feed a steady stream of those pernicious lies into the body politic without any legal consequences.” ‘A real battleground’ Eisen, a former White House “ethics czar”, suggests that the Dominion case could provide at least one model for dealing with the war on truth. “The United States and the world need to deal with disinformation,” he said. “There can be no doubt that every method is going to be required but certainly libel law provides one very important vehicle for establishing consequences and while there’s no such thing as a guarantee when you go to court, this is an exceptionally high risk for Fox with a large price tag attached as well.” There are signs that the legal actions, and their grave financial implications, have got reckless individuals and outlets on the run. Pro-Trump protesters storm the US Capitol, on 6 January. Photograph: Michael Reynolds/EPA Powell asked a judge to throw out the lawsuit against her, arguing that her assertions were protected by the right to free speech. But she also offered the unusual defence that she had been exaggerating to make a point and that “reasonable people would not accept such statements as fact but view them only as claims that await testing by the courts through the adversary process”. Two days after voting machine maker Smartmatic filed a $2.7bn defamation suit that alleged TV host Lou Dobbs falsely accused it of election rigging, Fox Business abruptly canceled Lou Dobbs Tonight, its most viewed show. It has also filed a motion to dismiss the Smartmatic suit. Meanwhile pro-Trump outlets have begun using prepared disclaimers or prerecorded programmes to counter election conspiracy theories spouted by guests. When Lindell launched into an attack on Dominion on Newsmax in February, co-anchor Bob Sellers tried to cut him off and then walked off set. RonNell Andersen Jones, a law professor at the University of Utah, told the Washington Post: “We are seeing the way that libel has become a real battleground in the fight against disinformation. “The threat of massive damages for spreading probably false conspiracy theories on matters of public concern could turn out to be the one tool that is successful in disincentivising that behaviour, where so many other tools seem to have failed.” The defamation suits will provide another test of the judiciary as a pillar of American democracy. The courts’ independence proved robust regarding dozens of lawsuits by Trump and his allies seeking to overturn the election outcome. Larry Jacobs, director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the University of Minnesota, said: “It is such an under-appreciated illumination of the multiple avenues for pursuing politics. Sometimes we get understandably absorbed by what Congress can do, which is obviously significant at times, but mostly fairly kind of deadlocked. “But we’re going to see the legal system prosecuting the 6 January perpetrators, prosecuting Donald Trump and prosecuting these libel charges by Dominion over the monstrous lies that were told after the election. “Thank goodness for the courts because the elected branches have really botched it.”

  • 9 Beaten-Down Stocks That Look Promising

    Barron's searched for opportunities to snap up shares of fundamentally solid companies at discount prices.

  • 'The Walking Dead' showrunner teases they will do a twist on a Michonne story from the comics on the final season

    Angela Kang tells Insider the show is working on a version of the Michonne/Elodie story line from "The Walking Dead" comic.

  • South Africa levels series vs. Pakistan despite Fakhar's 193

    South Africa held out to level the ODI series 1-1 with a 17-run win over Pakistan on Sunday that was much closer than it should have been because of Fakhar Zaman's brilliant 193 in a losing effort. Pakistan opener Fakhar's score came from 155 balls and he hit 18 fours and 10 sixes to give South Africa a big scare in the second one-day international. Pakistan was 205-7 at one stage before Fakhar really got going, but ultimately finished on 324-9 chasing 342 to win at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

  • DMX is still on life support at a New York hospital following a heart attack

    A source told TMZ that the Grammy-nominated rapper DMX was in a "vegetative state" after his hospitalization in White Plains, New York.

  • Jordan Spieth breaks through for first win in 3 years just ahead of Masters

    Jordan Spieth had been lost in the woods for some time, but after a solid start to the season, he finally bagged his first win in three years.

  • Rescuers hampered by damaged roads, more rain in Indonesia

    Rescuers were hampered by damaged bridges and roads and a lack of heavy equipment Monday after torrential rains caused multiple disasters on remote eastern Indonesian islands as well as in East Timor. At least 70 people died and dozens are missing in Indonesia, and 21 deaths were reported in East Timor. A tropical cyclone causing the damage is expected to continue affecting the Southeast Asian nations for days while moving south toward Australia.

  • The Bidens encourage Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in Easter message

    So far, about 56 million Americans, or 17%, have been fully vaccinated, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

  • Rapper DMX in hospital after heart attack

    The rapper's lawyer says DMX is surrounded by his family at a hospital in White Plains, New York.

  • Yordan Álvarez hits 3-run homer as Astros beat A's again

    Yordan Álvarez hit a three-run homer and the Astros earned a third straight win against the rival Oakland Athletics, 9-1 on Saturday. Houston has outscored Oakland 26-7 in three games against the defending AL West champion A's, who were eliminated by the Astros in a four-game AL Divsion Series last fall. “That's our thing, we've got to keep scoring, make it easier on our pitching staff," Astros manager Dusty Baker said.

  • Capela, Gallinari pace Hawks to third straight victory

    Clint Capela had 24 points and 18 rebounds, Danilo Gallinari scored 25 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Golden State Warriors 117-111 Sunday night for their third straight win. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green returned after injuries forced both to miss an embarrassing blowout against Toronto on Friday. The Warriors were a different team, but they still couldn’t close out the Hawks.

  • Florida governor clashes with "60 Minutes" over COVID vaccine rollout

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced a COVID-19 vaccine distribution partnership with Publix grocery stores weeks after the company gave $100,000 to his PAC, CBS' "60 Minutes" reported Sunday, citing campaign finance records. DeSantis and Publix deny any wrongdoing. Why it matters: DeSantis has been criticized for directing vaccines toward wealthy communities, with some who benefitted from the vaccine pop-ups also donating to the governor's political action committee, per Axios' Tampa Bay reporter Ben Montgomery. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Campaign finance reports obtained by 60 Minutes show that weeks before Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a partnership with Publix grocery stores to distribute the vaccine in its pharmacies, Publix donated $100,000 to his PAC. https://t.co/bS3ZBeET1W pic.twitter.com/BSUlpVbXSP— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 4, 2021 State Democratic leaders have asked the Department of Justice to investigate the allegations.Driving the news: The "60 Minutes" program highlighted reports of "vaccine favoritism," with Florida's poorer communities being left behind in the rollout, noting there's no Publix in Belle Glade in Palm Beach County.State Democratic Rep. Omari Hardy told the show "you have lots of folks who don't have cars" in the community and that it's a round trip of over two hours with 34 stops to the nearest Publix 25 miles away."Before, I could call the public health director. She would answer my calls. But now if I want to get my constituents information about how to get this vaccine I have to call a lobbyist from Publix? That makes no sense," Hardy added. "They're not accountable to the public." Of note: "60 Minutes" aired footage of CBS' Sharyn Alfonsi confronting DeSantis at a press conference south of Orlando last month over the donation report, which DeSantis called "wrong."Alfonsi narrated that Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay said DeSantis "never met with her about the Publix deal."It cut back to her exchange with DeSantis, with Alfonsi saying: "The criticism here is that is pay for play, governor."DeSantis called the claim "a fake narrative," adding that he met with local officials to discuss options. "We can do more drive-thru sites, we can give more to hospitals. We can do the Publix. And they said, 'We think that would be the easiest thing for our residents."DeSantisFor the record: The donation is the latest in controversial political spending by associates and beneficiaries of Publix. Heiress Julie Jenkins Fancelli donated about $300,000 to fund the rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot, Axios Tampa Bay's Montgomery and Selene San Felice report.The popular grocery chain employs 225,000 people and did $38.1 billion in retail sales in 2019, per Montgomery and San Felice, the reporters note.What they're saying: Publix said in a statement to CBS, "The irresponsible suggestion that there was a connection between campaign contributions" made to DeSantis and "our willingness to join other pharmacies" supporting Florida's vaccine rollout is "absolutely false and offensive.""We are proud of our pharmacy associates for administering more than 1.5 million doses of vaccine to date and for joining other retailers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia to do our part to help our communities emerge from the pandemic," the statement added.Representatives for DeSantis, Publix and CBS did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. Editor's note: This article has been updated to clarify that the nearest Publix to Belle Glade is 25 miles away.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Senators beat Montreal 6-3, snap Habs' 3-game win streak

    Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and Artem Anisimov had three assists as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Saturday night. Anton Forsberg finished with 35 saves for Ottawa. Montreal entered the game riding a three-game win streak sandwiched around a nine-day hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols.

  • Sánchez homers again, Kluber debuts, Yanks beat Jays 5-3

    Cory Kluber kept hitters mostly to humdrum contact off the bat — fitting for the monotone man they call Klubot. Restricted by injuries to one inning in the previous two seasons, the two-time Cy Young Award winner induced six ground-ball outs and five strikeouts in his New York Yankees' debut. Kluber allowed one earned run over four innings, and Gary Sánchez joined Elston Howard in 1963 as the only Yankees catchers to homer in each of the first two games.

  • 2 die after car plunges over Northern California cliff

    Two women died Saturday after a car they were in plunged over a Northern California ocean cliff and landed about 70 feet on the rocks below. Dozens of people who were visiting the scenic overlook near the Bodega Bay's Head Trail witnessed the Toyota SUV go down the cliff and land on its roof, Capt. Justin Fox of the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District said. By the time firefighters and a deputy got down to the vehicle, the women inside had died, he said. Their names have not been released. The cause of the crash was under investigation. California Highway Patrol Officer David de Rutte said investigators will look into several factors, including autopsy results, the vehicle, and witness statements.