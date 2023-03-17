Hedge Funds Burned by Yen Shorts as SVB Fear Lifts Haven Demand

Yumi Teso and Matthew Burgess
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds held the biggest yen-bearish positions in six months last week, a painful trade as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank suddenly boosted demand for Japan’s currency as a haven.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Leveraged funds increased short positions on the yen to the most since September in the week through March 7, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show. The Japanese currency rebounded from an almost three-month low reached on March 8, strengthening 3.5% in a little more than a week, as investors slashed bets on further Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes and concern about the health of the banking sector encouraged investors to hold safer assets.

“For those that simply believe in short-end rates differentials between the US and Japan, it should have been good timing to short the yen,” said Shoki Omori, chief Japan desk strategist at Mizuho Securities Co. “Banking shock was a surprise, but given it was the fast-money community that shorted the yen, it was quick to see their position reversed.”

The dollar and the US two-year yield dropped amid banking sector fear. The two-year rate, among the most sensitive to changes in monetary policy, plunged this week to more than 100 basis points below the 5.08% intraday high touched March 8, which was the highest level since 2007. Meanwhile, the yen is headed for its largest weekly advance versus the greenback since the 5-day period through Jan. 13, rising for a third straight week.

Rescue programs are underway, easing risk-aversion moves as the biggest US banks agreed to deposit $30 billion with First Republic Bank in an effort to stem the turmoil while banks rush to borrow Fed backstop facilities.

“Markets seem to be a little bit optimistic about the situation,” Mizuho’s Omori said. “I do still see pus in all the narratives we are seeing. I see the dollar-yen grinding down despite the optimisms in banks.”

--With assistance from Ruth Carson and Garfield Reynolds.

(Updates yield levels in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Signature Bank's Buyer Must Agree To Give Up Crypto Business: Reuters

    After the story was published, an FDIC official challenged this — and said it would not require "divestment of crypto activities as part of any sale."

  • University of California to Dump Hedge Funds for Private Credit

    (Bloomberg) -- The University of California’s investment fund will stop betting on hedge funds and allocate more of its assets to the growing private credit market.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the Furthest“Within two or thr

  • GBP/JPY Forecast – British Pound Plunges Against Japanese Yen in Risk Off Move

    The British pound initially tried to rally against the Japanese yen on Wednesday, before falling rather rapidly as we plunged over 3 handles.

  • US Taps Wall Street Banks in Show of Unity for Rattled Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- US authorities said a deal by the nation’s biggest lenders to deposit $30 billion with First Republic Bank demonstrated the resilience of the nation’s banking system, seeking to reinforce a message that the sector is on firm footing and united in its efforts. Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exp

  • USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Gives Up Early Gains Against the Japanese Yen

    The US dollar has given up early gains against the Japanese yen, as it seems to be a major run toward safety during the day on Wednesday.

  • My Missouri senator doesn’t return calls. How can he know what we want for our schools? | Opinion

    State lawmakers keep pushing charter schools and vouchers, but those don’t serve the needs of the public.

  • ECB sets rate hike template as Fed opens liquidity tap

    Global central bankers on Thursday rolled out what appears to be an emerging effort to firewall the rate increases needed to fight inflation from separate efforts to calm fears about financial stability. After a week of tension in financial markets the European Central Bank became the first mover in a global test of how a potential banking crisis may influence monetary policy - and kept its focus at least for now on fighting inflation with a half-point rate increase. The Federal Reserve meanwhile said Thursday that banks had tapped a new liquidity facility, announced just last Sunday, for $11.9 billion in loans, and had drawn another $152 billion from its standing loan window.

  • Branson's Virgin Orbit to pause ops, furlough nearly all employees - source

    (Reuters) -Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit on Wednesday said it was pausing all operations from March 16 and a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the satellite launch company was also furloughing nearly all of its employees. Chief Executive Dan Hart told staff in a meeting that the furlough was intended to buy Virgin Orbit time to finalize a new investment plan to help pull the company out of its financial woes, according to the source, who attended the meeting. Virgin Orbit's shares dropped 18.8% to 82 cents in extended trading.

  • Banks sought record Fed liquidity in wake of SVB collapse

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Banks sought record amounts of emergency liquidity from the Federal Reserve over recent days in the wake of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, which in turn helped undo months of central bank efforts to shrink the size of its balance sheet, Fed data showed on Thursday. Banks took an all-time high $152.9 billion from the Fed's traditional lender-of-last resort facility known as the discount window as of Wednesday, while also taking $11.9 billion in loans from the Fed's newly created Bank Term Lending Program.

  • Repsol Scraps Bid to Ship Canadian Gas to Europe, Citing Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Spanish energy firm Repsol SA has abandoned the idea of expanding a liquefied natural gas terminal on Canada’s east coast, saying the cost of shipping gas there is too high.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the Fu

  • Banking rout fuels U.S. oil hedging, as investors seek to limit losses

    Oil producers, banks and hedge funds have increased purchases of put options to protect themselves from further losses, market sources said this week, as crude futures hit their lowest level since December 2021 on concern that the rout in the banking industry could trigger a global recession and cut fuel demand. Oil futures have fallen over 8% since last Friday as the collapse of SVB Financial and peer Signature Bank prompted concerns of a wider banking crisis. Investors in the oil market, including oil producers, have rushed to buy put options, used to either bet on or protect against downside movement.

  • Saudi Arabia Says Fiscal Expansion to Balance Out Fed Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will rely on fiscal loosening to “balance out” the tight monetary policy imported from the US Federal Reserve, a senior government official said, even as turmoil in oil markets injects more uncertainty for the kingdom’s budget.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Inclu

  • Peter Thiel said he had $50 million in a personal account at Silicon Valley Bank when it collapsed, despite telling his portfolio companies to pull their money

    Some have blamed Thiel for helping to trigger the run on SVB after he told Founders Fund customers to pull deposits from the bank before its collapse.

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Loaded Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce Back

    Will Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse influence the policy makers to take a more forgiving stance regarding its interest rate hiking endeavors? Word on the Street is that it is a possibility, but David Rubenstein is not so sure – the billionaire investor thinks the Fed will find the middle ground in its continued efforts to rein in inflation. “I suspect 25 basis points is the split-the-baby decision that’s most likely,” Rubenstein said ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. Whether Rube

  • Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Safer Portfolios

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. saw $8.8 billion in net outflows from its prime money market funds this week as investors rattled by turmoil at US banks plowed even more money into the brokerage’s other portfolios that favor assets with government backing.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options

  • 3 Exceptionally Safe Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These highly profitable, time-tested stocks are perfect for conservative investors looking to grow their wealth.

  • Cathie Wood Plows Millions Into Her Newest Investment

    While Ark Invest owner Cathie Wood is beloved by some and reviled by others, one thing is for sure -- whatever she does in the world of finance gets plenty of attention. Another sector Wood has been bullish on is crypto -- despite major collapses in 2022 that sent many investors running for the hills in a panic. Nine investors put in a total of $7,281,630, raised by The ARK Crypto Revolutions U.S. Fund LLC. The additional eight million was raised by the ARK Crypto Revolutions Cayman Fund LLC. Both funds are private and open to a limited number of investors.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Was Paid $2.2B Mostly From Alameda—Ex-CEO Caroline Ellison Only $6M

    Bankman-Fried and his inner circle collectively received roughly $3.2 billion in payments and loans, court documents have revealed.

  • 81% of Carl Icahn's Portfolio Is Invested in These 2 Stocks

    Carl Icahn is one of the most successful investors on Wall Street, and he takes a value-investing approach similar to Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. This differs from Buffett, who buys undervalued stocks with the intention of holding them indefinitely. Investors can catch a glimpse of what Carl Icahn's investing in based on his most recent Form 13F filing.

  • 3 Highly Ranked Stocks with Dividend Yields Over 7%

    The rising earnings estimate revisions are a great sign that these companies are benefiting from a strong business environment which should lead to more upside in their stocks along with the passive income.