Hedge Funds Are Buying Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) investors should be aware of an increase in enthusiasm from smart money lately. AKR was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with AKR positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that AKR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most investors, hedge funds are perceived as worthless, outdated investment tools of years past. While there are more than 8000 funds trading today, Our researchers hone in on the moguls of this group, approximately 850 funds. These hedge fund managers manage most of all hedge funds' total asset base, and by following their inimitable stock picks, Insider Monkey has found several investment strategies that have historically outpaced the market.

With all of this in mind let's go over the recent hedge fund action regarding Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

How are hedge funds trading Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)?

At Q1's end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 8% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards AKR over the last 18 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was held by Balyasny Asset Management, which reported holding $7.6 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Citadel Investment Group with a $6.6 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included D E Shaw, Winton Capital Management, and Renaissance Technologies. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Tudor Investment Corp allocated the biggest weight to Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR), around 0.17% of its 13F portfolio. Winton Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.11 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AKR.