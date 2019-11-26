Hedge Funds Are Buying Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS)

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Is Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) ready to rally soon? The best stock pickers are turning bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund positions rose by 6 lately. Our calculations also showed that ATUS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). ATUS was in 51 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2019. There were 45 hedge funds in our database with ATUS holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are many gauges stock market investors employ to assess publicly traded companies. A couple of the most under-the-radar gauges are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best investment managers can trounce the S&P 500 by a superb margin (see the details here).

Let's take a look at the new hedge fund action encompassing Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

What does smart money think about Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)?

At Q3's end, a total of 51 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 13% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ATUS over the last 17 quarters. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Soroban Capital Partners was the largest shareholder of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS), with a stake worth $602.3 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Soroban Capital Partners was Citadel Investment Group, which amassed a stake valued at $318.7 million. Renaissance Technologies, Pelham Capital, and Zimmer Partners were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Pelham Capital allocated the biggest weight to Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS), around 25.21% of its portfolio. Simcoe Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 18.15 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ATUS.